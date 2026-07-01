/Allegations to SIT probe, arrests, custody and bar boycott: What happened in Ram Mandir donation theft case so far

New Delhi: The case involving alleged irregularities in donations handling at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya moved through a series of legal and political developments in June. It led to multiple arrests, court appearances and demands for scrutiny of the temple trust’s functioning.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has so far arrested eight people in connection with the case of alleged missing cash and valuables from temple offerings. After their initial three-day judicial custody ended, all eight were sent back to judicial custody for 14 days on Monday (June 29).
According to news agency PTI, the accused were produced via video conferencing before Special Judge Rajat Verma of the anti-corruption court after their earlier custody ended. They had first been remanded to a three-day custody by a magistrate until June 29.
On the same day, the Faizabad Bar Association decided in a general body meeting that its members would not take up the legal defence of the accused. The association also passed a resolution stating that any member who violates this decision would face a penalty of Rs 5 lakh and termination of membership.
The allegations around temple offerings kept building through June and became one of the most debated issues during the month.
Reports in the beginning of June suggested issues over missing cash and valuables from donation boxes at the Ram Mandir. Soon allegation and counter allegation begun over the matter in political circles.
June 7: Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations
Former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Ayodhya Pawan Pandey first publicly raised the issue, following which SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also strongly reacted.
In a post on X, he claimed that crores of rupees from the temple offerings had gone missing. “This is very sensitive news for devotees of Lord Ram across the world that crores of rupees from the offerings at the Ram Temple have been found missing. This is an extremely embarrassing situation for the temple trust. No one is coming forward to give any explanation,” he wrote.
समस्त विश्व में भगवान राम के उपासकों के लिए ये एक बेहद संवेदनशील समाचार है कि ‘राम मंदिर’ के चढ़ावे की करोड़ों की रकम गायब पायी गई है।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 7, 2026
ये मंदिर ट्रस्ट के लिए अत्यंत शर्मनाक स्थिति है। कोई भी सफ़ाई देने के लिए सामने नहीं आना चाहता है।
न्यायालय से स्वतः संज्ञान लेने की माँग है…
He further added, “A demand has been raised for the court to take suo motu cognisance, as this is directly related to the faith of the Sanatani community across the world in Lord Ram. The government’s silence is being called into question.”
June 8-11: Counterclaims and political exchanges
Leaders from both the ruling party and the Opposition took part in the exchange. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai released a video denying any irregularities in the donation process.
At the same time, reports claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnish Singh had written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking a probe by central agencies.
The reports further said the PMO had sought details from the trust.
June 13: SIT was constituted
As the matter picked up momentum, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttar Pradesh government announced the formation of the SIT to probe the allegation. The team included IAS officer Vijay Vishwas Pant, IPS officer Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.
The SIT began its work from June 15 and initiated questioning and document review related to temple donations and handling procedures. However, Opposition parties demanded that a retired Supreme Court judge should oversee the investigation.
June 19: Chief minister’s response
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the matter for the first time after the SIT was set up. He said that the truth would come out through the investigation. “Doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani ho jayega (it will separate truth from falsehood and bring everything to light),” he claimed.
June 23-25: SIT findings and arrests
Within 10 days of its formation, the SIT submitted its preliminary report to the state government on June 23. Two days later, on June 25, the police registered a first information report (FIR) and arrested eight individuals.
The accused were part of the team responsible for counting offerings collected from around 40 donation boxes and transferring them to the temple’s visitor facility centre. Investigators are examining their role in the alleged mismanagement of funds.
The FIR was filed at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station based on a complaint by Krishna Mohan, a member of the temple trust.
The case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to theft by employees, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.
The accused named in the FIR are Tinnu Yadav, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Manish Yadav, Subhash Srivastava, Karunesh Pandey and Ramshankar Mishra.
June 27: Resignations from trust
On June 27, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra resigned from their posts. While reports of the resignations had circulated earlier, the trust officially confirmed them through a letter issued that day.
Trust Treasurer Govind Giri confirmed the development, but Rai himself did not issue any public statement in this regard.
June 29: Judicial custody extended and legal boycott
On June 29, the eight accused were produced before the anti-corruption court via video conferencing and sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The court had earlier remanded them for three days following their arrest.
On the same day, the Faizabad Bar Association decided that its members would not represent the accused in the case. It also declared a penalty and suspension for any lawyer who defied the resolution.
June 30: Demand for SIT report disclosure
On June 30, the Congress party demanded that the SIT report be made public. The party also put forward six demands, including a fresh audit of all temple offerings from the beginning, dissolution of the trust and an investigation by a sitting Supreme Court judge.
It also called for FIRs against all those named in the matter and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue publicly and apologise to devotees.
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