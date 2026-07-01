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  • /Allegations to SIT probe, arrests, custody and bar boycott: What happened in Ram Mandir donation theft case so far

Allegations to SIT probe, arrests, custody and bar boycott: What happened in Ram Mandir donation theft case so far

Following the formation of the SIT, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath broke silence and said, “Doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani ho jayega (it will separate truth from falsehood and bring everything to light).”

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 03:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:24 AM IST
Allegations to SIT probe, arrests, custody and bar boycott: What happened in Ram Mandir donation theft case so far
Image Credit: Following the court hearing in alleged Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case, the eight accused are being taken away from the special court in Ayodhya. (File photo: ANI)

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