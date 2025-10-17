Alleged Rape On Bengaluru College Campus: Key Updates

In a shocking incident, an engineering student was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for the alleged rape of his senior inside a private college in Bengaluru. The alleged crime occurred on the premises of the college, within the limits of the Hanumanthanagar police station.

Here Is The Key Updates

-The incident came to light on Friday.

-Police have arrested the accused, identified as 21-year-old Jeevan Gowda. He has been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

-The alleged incident took place on October 10 between 1:30 p.m. and 1:50 p.m., with the complaint being filed on October 15. The case has been registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for committing rape.

-As per the Hindustan Times, the probe is facing a complication as there were no CCTV cameras on the floor where the incident is alleged to have occurred.

-Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, has written a letter to the National Commission for Women, appealing for intervention regarding the rising crimes against women and minors in Karnataka. He stated that 979 sexual assault cases against girls have been reported in the state in just four months.

The Incident

According to the police, the accused and the victim were friends studying at the same college. The accused was a classmate who had become junior to the victim by one year after failing an exam. Police stated that the accused took the victim to the sixth floor of the college building, dragged her into a washroom, and committed the crime. The victim initially confided in her friends and on their advice, informed her parents, who subsequently lodged a complaint with the police. The police acted swiftly to arrest the accused.