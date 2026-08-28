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  • /Alliance Air flight suffers tyre burst while landing at Bilaspur, all 41 onboard safe

Alliance Air flight suffers tyre burst while landing at Bilaspur, all 41 onboard safe

According to officials, the aircraft's left-side tyre was punctured during the landing. The passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the aircraft and escorted from the runway to the terminal building. No injuries were reported.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 06:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
Alliance Air flight suffers tyre burst while landing at Bilaspur, all 41 onboard safe
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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