/Alliance on or off? Rahul Gandhi's reply to MK Stalin's birthday wish sparks fresh political buzz

Responding to birthday greetings from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to signal that their key political partnership remains active. Marking his 56th birthday, the Congress leader in the post also emphasised their "shared resolve" to protect democratic values.
MK Stalin wrote in the post on X, "Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Leader of Opposition Thiru. @RahulGandhi. Wishing you good health and happiness."
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi replied, "Thank you, Thiru M.K. Stalin, for your warm wishes. Our shared resolve to defend the idea of India, our Constitution, and federalism will continue to guide us - this is the fight for the very soul of our democracy, and we will wage it together, until we win."
Thank you, Thiru M.K. Stalin, for your warm wishes.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2026
Our shared resolve to defend the idea of India, our Constitution, and federalism will continue to guide us - this is the fight for the very soul of our democracy, and we will wage it together, until we win. https://t.co/h43cMW6emG
This public exchange comes at a sensitive juncture for the INDIA bloc. While the DMK remains a cornerstone partner of the opposition coalition, tensions have simmered steadily since the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The rift began when the Congress contested the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance, only for the coalition to fall short of a majority. Following the results, the Congress extended its support to the TVK, which emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, to form the government. This pivot has caused significant unease within the DMK ranks.
Against this backdrop of strain, Rahul Gandhi’s reply to MK Stalin’s birthday greetings has sparked intense buzz in political circles.
Earlier on Tuesday, DMK escalated its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, citing "political immaturity" and a lack of transparency as the core reasons behind growing resentment within the INDIA bloc.
In its official mouthpiece, 'Murasoli', DMK hit out that while the Congress seeks the support of its allies during national parliamentary elections, it often works to undermine them during state-level assembly polls.
"In state after state where assembly elections are held, Congress has done everything possible to prevent fellow INDIA bloc partners from coming to power. Yet, when parliamentary elections arrive, it seeks their support in the name of fighting the BJP," the mouthpiece said.
It claimed that during the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8, several prominent leaders expressed dissatisfaction with how the Congress manages its relationships, and Rahul Gandhi was caught off guard.
(with ANI inputs)
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