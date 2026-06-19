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  • /Alliance on or off? Rahul Gandhi's reply to MK Stalin's birthday wish sparks fresh political buzz

Alliance on or off? Rahul Gandhi's reply to MK Stalin's birthday wish sparks fresh political buzz

In a post on X, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended birthday wishes to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. In his reply, Gandhi signaled that their key political partnership remains active. This public exchange comes at a sensitive juncture for the INDIA bloc.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anushka Awasthi
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 08:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
Alliance on or off? Rahul Gandhi's reply to MK Stalin's birthday wish sparks fresh political buzz
Image Credit: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

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