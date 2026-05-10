‘Ally with me…’: PM Modi’s hilarious dig at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Gujarat Model leaves everyone in splits

During his Hyderabad visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a light-hearted yet pointed exchange that had the entire audience in splits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a witty dig at Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during a public event in Hyderabad on Sunday. While responding to Reddy’s ambitious pitch for a ‘Telangana Model’ inspired by the Gujarat Model's success, PM Modi quipped that he was ready to extend the same support Gujarat received, but warned that doing so would halve what Telangana currently gets.

“It is better that you ally with me only,” Modi said with a smile, turning a political discussion into a viral moment of sharp humour and subtle messaging.

Reddly ambitious Telangana Model take

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At an event in Hyderabad, while inaugurating several development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said, “When Manmohan Singh was the PM, Narendra Modi was the CM of Gujarat; he developed the Gujarat model in 10 years for the nation. Today, the people of Telangana also have the same hope. When he is the PM, the people of Telangana have the same hope with me that in the coming 10 years, there will be a Telangana model to reach the 1 trillion economy by 2034."

"In Telangana, there is less than 3% population in the whole nation... We think of contributing 10% of the nation's GDP when the PM's dream vision of a 30 trillion dollar economy is achieved,” he further added.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy says, "When Manmohan Singh was the PM, Narendra Modi was the CM of Gujarat, he developed the Gujarat model in 10 years for the nation. Today, the people of Telangana also have the same hope. When he is the PM, the people… pic.twitter.com/mdWFm0XVXn — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

PM Modi’s hilarious take on Reddy’s remarks

Responding to Telangana CM’s take, PM Modi, in a humorous manner, said, “I would like to tell Revanth Reddy that whatever the Government of India has given to Gujarat in 10 years of rule, I am ready to give to you.”

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... I would like to tell Revanth Reddy that whatever the Government of India has given to Gujarat in 10 years of rule, I am ready to give to you, but based on my knowledge that as soon as I do that, what you are… https://t.co/t8yEOK08wx pic.twitter.com/hFkOVtyxjM — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

“But based on my knowledge, as soon as I do that, what you are currently receiving will be halved. You won't be able to reach where you want to go. So it is better that you ally with me only, “ PM Modi added, leaving everyone in splits, including Revanth Reddy.

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PM inaugurates multiple development projects in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor at a cost of over Rs 3,175 crore, which will greatly improve connectivity with Karnataka and reduce travel time by nearly 1.5 hours.

He also laid the foundation for the Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district under the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor. Spread across 3,245 acres at a cost of Rs 2,350 crore, this project is expected to attract investments worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore and generate thousands of jobs in sectors such as automobiles, food processing, machinery, and metals.

Additionally, he inaugurated the PM MITRA Park (Kakatiya Mega Textile Park) in Warangal, developed at Rs 1,700 crore, which is India’s first fully functional PM MITRA Park aimed at realising the ‘Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign’ vision to boost textile exports.

Later, the PM also dedicated Sindhu Hospital, a modern cancer-focused multi-super speciality hospital in Hyderabad.

PM reaffirmed the Central Government’s commitment to accelerating development in Telangana, assuring the people of the state that their aspirations would be fulfilled at an even faster pace.

While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth nearly Rs 9,400 crore in Hyderabad, PM Modi said, “I assure every family member of Telangana that to fulfil your dreams, the Central Government will continue to work at an even faster pace.”

Highlighting the massive push in infrastructure over the last 12 years, the Prime Minister pointed out that the Centre has invested nearly Rs 1.75 lakh crore in National Highways alone, resulting in the doubling of Telangana’s NH network in just 11 years.

He also noted a sharp increase in railway funding, from less than Rs 1,000 crore for the region during undivided Andhra Pradesh to nearly Rs 5,500 crore for Telangana alone today, with projects worth Rs 50,000 crore currently underway.

Emphasising energy security, Modi said the government is making unprecedented investments in both conventional and renewable energy. He highlighted India’s rise among the top solar power nations globally and inaugurated the new Indian Oil terminal at Malkapur to strengthen fuel supply in the state.



(with agencies inputs)









