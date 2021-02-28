हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Covid in India

Almost 1 lakh Maldives citizens jabbed with made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine

India has been at the forefront of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative. More than 25 nations across the world have already received Made-in-India vaccines and 49 more countries will be supplied in the coming days.

Almost 1 lakh Maldives citizens jabbed with made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine
Representational Image

Male: The Maldivian Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) on Saturday (February 27) informed that over 98,511 people have received the first dose of Indian-made Covishield vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), reported avas.mv.

India has been at the forefront of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative.
More than 25 nations across the world have already received Made-in-India vaccines and 49 more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands.

The COVID-19 vaccine program is being implemented in 179 islands across the Maldives. Around 69,725 people from the Greater Male Region and 28,586 people from the atolls, informed HEOC.

HEOC spokesperson, Dr Fathmath Nazla Rafeeq said the inhabited islands on which vaccination has not commenced yet are HA Muraidhoo and V Fulidhoo. Both islands have a small population and lack resources. Dr Nazla said mobile teams will be sent to the islands to begin vaccination, reported avas.mv. 

The Maldives has a total population of around 557,426 people, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), meaning that about 19 percent of the population have received the first of two vaccine doses. 

The Maldives began vaccinations on February 1 and has procured 1.1 million doses of vaccines, enabling it to inoculate almost the entirety of its population in the next few months. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Covid in IndiaCoronavirusCOVID-19Maldives
Next
Story

Kerala NCP to finalise candidates for the assembly elections after seat sharing with LDF, says AK Saseendran

Must Watch

PT5M3S

West Bengal Election 2021: Will Mamata Banerjee be able to put a hat-trick in Bengal?