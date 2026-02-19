Aludecor introduces India’s largest free ACP testing initiative to boost fire safety and transparency

Lucknow, 3rd February 2025: Aludecor, one of India’s leading façade product manufacturers, has launched a voluntary and free material testing initiative for the aluminium composite panel (ACP) industry. This is the largest open-to-all testing programme in the B2B façade segment. The main aim is to promote the use of the right materials for the right applications and to improve safety standards across the industry.

This initiative focuses on increasing transparency, ensuring better on-site accountability, and addressing concerns related to fire safety and product performance. ACP is widely used for cladding building façades and interiors in commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and residential projects.

Why this initiative is important

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The programme is especially significant for Lucknow, which is a fast-growing and important ACP market. Aludecor has built strong and long-term relationships with fabricators working on residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects in the city.

As the construction market grows and projects become more complex, the need for transparent material testing becomes more important. This step helps protect the interests of fabricators, architects, and builders while ensuring safer buildings for everyone.

Supporting Fabricators, Architects and Builders

Saurav Kabra, Director - Sales at Aludecor Lamination Pvt. Ltd., said that fabricators play a very important role in the ACP industry. However, when a product fails, they are often the first to face blame. Architects and builders also face challenges due to fire incidents and product failures.

He added that by opening its NABL-accredited in-house fire-retardant (FR) testing facilities to the entire ACP industry free of cost, Aludecor wants to encourage responsible and informed material choices. The goal is to protect reputations, reduce risks, and ultimately save lives.

What the free testing programme offers

As part of this initiative, Aludecor has opened its fully equipped in-house R&D centre, which includes the only NABL-accredited reaction-to-fire testing facility owned by an ACP manufacturer in India.

Key highlights of the programme:

Testing is open to all ACP brands at no cost.

Samples will be collected directly from materials supplied at project sites to ensure accuracy.

Testing will be conducted in a brand-blind and anonymous manner.

No brand, customer, or project details will be shared with the testing team.

This ensures complete neutrality, fairness, and credibility in the testing process.

A Step Towards Industry-Wide Responsibility

Aludecor already follows a strict quality system where its ACP products go through more than 205 mandatory quality and performance tests. These tests check durability, colour stability, fire resistance, and long-term structural strength.

By opening its testing facilities to the entire industry, the company is promoting the idea that safety and quality should be a shared responsibility, not just a brand-level effort.

Long-Term commitment to skill development

Over the past 12 years, Aludecor has conducted knowledge and skill enhancement programmes across India, benefiting more than 3 lakh fabricators. This new testing initiative is a natural extension of that commitment.

Fabricators in Lucknow and across the country are invited to participate in this voluntary and transparent movement focused on safety, credibility, and long-term growth of the ACP industry.

About Aludecor

Founded in 2002, Aludecor provides advanced façade solutions that combine engineering strength, safety, and design flexibility. Its product range includes ACP sheets, honeycomb panels, and fire-retardant systems.

The company continues to set high standards in quality, innovation, and sustainability in modern architecture.

With this large scale free testing initiative, Aludecor is taking a strong step toward improving fire safety, building trust, and promoting responsible material use in the ACP industry. By encouraging transparency and accountability, the company aims to create safer buildings and a stronger, more reliable construction ecosystem for the future.