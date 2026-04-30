NewsIndiaBREAKING | Delhi-Mumbai Expressway tragedy: 5 Devotees burnt alive as moving car catches fire near Alwar
BREAKING | Delhi-Mumbai Expressway tragedy: 5 Devotees burnt alive as moving car catches fire near Alwar
In a horrific accident near Alwar on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, five devotees returning from Vaishno Devi were burnt alive after their car caught fire. The driver managed to jump out to safety.
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A bone-chilling accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway late last night, claiming the lives of five people who were burnt alive after their car caught fire. The incident took place near Maujpur in the Laxmangarh police station area of Alwar district. The blaze was so sudden and intense that the occupants had no time to escape.
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