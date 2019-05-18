Alwar gang rape: Police files charge sheet against all 6 accused

Alwar: Rajasthan Police filed a charge sheet against all six accused in the Alwar gang-rape case at a local court here on Saturday.

The case pertains to the incident where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area on April 26.

One of the accused also shot a video of the heinous act and reportedly circulated it on social media.

The 500-page charge sheet, along with supporting documents and evidence, was produced in ADJ court SC/ST Alwar.

Police have charge-sheeted the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, including sections of interception, kidnapping, and gang rape.

"Today we have produced challan against all the 6 accused. Relevant IPC sections for intercepting, kidnapping, tearing clothes, using casteist comments, gang-rape, dacoity etc have been slammed. IT Act has also been slammed against them, while the sixth accused is also booked under IT Act for making the video viral," said a senior police official.

The official also informed that the charge sheet contains all the requisite proof including technical evidence. He informed that police will produce additional evidence in court after the forensic report is obtained.

On April 26, the woman and her husband were travelling from Lalwadi to Taalvraksh on a bike when about five men aged between 20-25 years, stopped them and took them to a deserted area. The husband was allegedly assaulted and tied up while the woman was gang-raped.

The culprits reportedly threatened the couple that they would make the video of the incident viral if a police complaint was registered. The accused also demanded money from the couple, which was given to them.

But later, when the miscreants demanded money again, the couple reported the matter to the police on May 2.A political slugfest had erupted over the case, with BJP leaders blaming the Congress-led government in the state for an alleged failure of law and order. It had also demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot`s resignation while accusing him of deliberately taking no action for electoral gains. (ANI)