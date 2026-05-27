Delhi teen shot in head over restaurant chair dispute in Amar Colony; juvenile detained, victim critical at AIIMS | SHOCKING VIDEO

A 17-year-old student was critically injured after being shot at a restaurant in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area when he allegedly objected to a group of young men brushing past his chair. According to the police, one of the three accused was apprehended on Wednesday.

The incident, which has shocked the locality, prompted a large-scale investigation, with multiple police teams examining CCTV footage and tracking the movements of the accused involved in the firing.

Sources said the detained accused is a juvenile and is not believed to be the main shooter in the case.

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Officials said the PCR call regarding the firing incident was received at the Amar Colony Police Station at around 7:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the victim, identified as Sahil, had gone to the eatery along with his friends when a group of boys walked past their table. During the interaction, one of the boys allegedly touched Sahil's chair, following which the teenager objected and asked them to walk properly.

Investigators said the group initially left the restaurant after the brief altercation but returned a short while later.

According to officials, one of the youths then allegedly opened fire at Sahil before fleeing the scene along with the others. The teenager was the only person injured in the firing incident.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, local police teams, along with the Station House Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police, rushed to the spot. However, by the time the police arrived, the injured student had already been shifted to the hospital by local residents and friends.

Senior police officers later reached the hospital, where they found the teenager unconscious and on ventilator support.

Officials said Sahil was initially admitted to Moolchand Hospital before being referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for advanced treatment.

Doctors stated that the teenager remains in critical condition and is currently on ventilator support, although his condition is reported to be stable at present.

Police officials said raids are underway to identify and arrest the remaining accused involved in the shooting, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being analysed as part of the investigation.

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