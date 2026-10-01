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  • /Amarinder Singh Raja Warring resigns as Punjab Congress chief amid party infighting

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring resigns as Punjab Congress chief amid party infighting

Warring had taken charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee in April 2022, shortly after the Congress suffered a major electoral setback in Punjab, where the AAP formed the government.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 09:06 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 09:06 AM IST
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring resigns as Punjab Congress chief amid party infighting
Image Credit: Congress Punjab chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. (IANS)

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Amarinder Singh Raja Warring resigns as Punjab Congress chief amid party infighting
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