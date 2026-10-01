/Amarinder Singh Raja Warring resigns as Punjab Congress chief amid party infighting

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has offered to resign as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday.
The move comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with the Congress expected to name Warring’s successor shortly. The resignation comes amid weeks of factional differences within the state unit.
Warring’s resignation follows the Congress high command’s decision to replace him as the state party chief.
According to several media reports, the central leadership conveyed its decision to Warring, following which he offered his resignation and former minister and MP Vijay Inder Singla has emerged as a frontrunner as his successor.
The party is expected to announce a new Punjab Congress president soon. Alongside Singla, Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are also among those in contention for the post.
The leadership change comes after a prolonged period of internal differences in the Punjab unit. The factional tensions had intensified in recent months as the party began preparing for the next Assembly elections.
Warring had taken charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee in April 2022, shortly after the Congress suffered a major electoral setback in Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government.
The Congress high command had decided in July to retain Warring as state president, while former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was entrusted with leading the campaign committee. The arrangement, however, did not resolve the differences within the state unit.
The leadership changes at the state level come after the Congress appointed Sachin Pilot as its Punjab in-charge on September 5, replacing former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Pilot’s appointment was part of a broader effort by the party leadership to manage the differences among senior Punjab leaders. Warring had welcomed Pilot’s appointment, while Channi had also expressed support for the decision.
The leadership dispute had continued despite the high command’s earlier attempt to balance different factions by retaining Warring and assigning Channi a key role in the election campaign.
Vijay Inder Singla’s name had also figured prominently during earlier discussions over a possible change in the state leadership.
He was appointed head of the Congress election management committee and has now emerged as one of the leading contenders for the state president’s post.
Warring, who became the Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana in 2024, had led the Punjab Congress since April 2022.
His tenure as state president coincided with a period of continued internal disagreements in the party. The Congress is now preparing for the Punjab Assembly elections due in early 2027, with the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in power in Punjab.
Meanwhile, the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are reportedly considering an alliance ahead of the elections, although it has yet to be confirmed. The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by jailed MP Amritpal Singh, is also in the electoral fray.
The Congress has begun preparations for its campaign, with party leader Rahul Gandhi scheduled to undertake a bus tour across Punjab.
The immediate focus, however, remains on the appointment of a new state Congress president following Warring’s resignation, moths before state elections.
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