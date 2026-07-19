/Amarnath, Vaishno Devi yatras suspended due to adverse weather conditions; IMD issues heavy rain alert for 15 states

One of the devotees who had travelled from Jamnagar district, Gujarat, named Rekha, said, "I came with a lot of hope; now my heart aches that I can't go. It rained, you see, it rained all night, that's why they aren't letting us go. They are saying it might take five days. They say after five days, if the weather is fine, they will allow us; otherwise, they say the duration might increase further,” quotes ANI.