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Amarnath, Vaishno Devi yatras suspended due to adverse weather conditions; IMD issues heavy rain alert for 15 states

Disater management authorities are on high alert after IMD warned of potential flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying areas of J&K. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
Amarnath, Vaishno Devi yatras suspended due to adverse weather conditions; IMD issues heavy rain alert for 15 states
Image Credit: IANS

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