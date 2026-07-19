/Amarnath, Vaishno Devi yatras suspended due to adverse weather conditions; IMD issues heavy rain alert for 15 states

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday suspended the Amarnath Yatra on both Pahalgam and Baltal routes and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra due to heavy rain and adverse weather conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for 15 states, including Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Himachal Pradesh.
The Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 3 and is scheduled to conclude on August 28, was halted as a precautionary measure following IMD warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in the Union Territory. Officials cited risks of flash floods and landslides.
The Vaishno Devi Yatra has also been temporarily suspended in view of inclement weather in Katra and the Trikuta Hills.
Many expressed disappointment over not being able to complete their journey as they had visited for 'darshan'.
One of the devotees who had travelled from Jamnagar district, Gujarat, named Rekha, said, "I came with a lot of hope; now my heart aches that I can't go. It rained, you see, it rained all night, that's why they aren't letting us go. They are saying it might take five days. They say after five days, if the weather is fine, they will allow us; otherwise, they say the duration might increase further,” quotes ANI.
Meanwhile, authorities have advised pilgrims to monitor official channels for updates on resumption.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on July 20-21, with very heavy rain likely on July 22.
Widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and the possibility of heavy showers are expected over the coming days.
In Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple districts from July 19 to 23 due to a fresh Western Disturbance and the southwest monsoon.
The IMD has also warned of potential flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying areas of J&K, advising caution on hilly roads and near rivers and streams. Disaster management agencies have been placed on high alert.
The suspensions come days after two road accidents involving Amarnath pilgrims.
On Saturday, four pilgrims were injured when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur. On July 13, 18 pilgrims were hurt in a collision involving two buses and a car near Chanderkote in Ramban district. All the injured were hospitalised.
(with agengcies input)
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