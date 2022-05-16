Pahalgam: In view of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra administration and security forces have tightened their belts for smooth conduct of the holy pilgrimage. Ganderbal police party headed by SSP Shri Nikhil Borkar along with other senior officers visited Baltal base camp, Domail and Holy Cave to review the security-related arrangements enroute to Shri Amarnath cave.

During the visit to the holy cave that is dedicated to the Hindu God Shiva, the party inspected all the routes. Moreover, all other security arrangements were reviewed for the safety of the pilgrims. The team took stock of enroute deployment and other security measures to be put in place during the upcoming yatra.

SSP Ganderbal also took a detailed security review of Base camps at Baltal and Domail, besides other strategic locations and camping sites along the Yatra route.

He also reviewed traffic management for smooth passage of Yatra convoys and the availability of parking places. He also directed all the officers to maintain highest level of alertness, ensure proper access control and checking and frisking of all vehicles before and during the Yatra.

Earlier the police had got inputs from the intelligence wing that there are inputs that terrorists may try to disrupt that yatra process and may target it, keeping in view the inputs three-tier security arrangements are made from Jammu base camp to holy cave. Army, BSF, CRPF, and Jammu Kashmir police have together joined hands to conduct the yatra smoothly and peacefully.

It's pertaining to mention that this Shri Amarnath yatra is starting from 30th June after two years. In the last two years yatra was not allowed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government had already said that this year it will be a huge yatra around 7-8 lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the holy cave. A video that went viral earlier shows that holy lingam is created in full shape and big size.



