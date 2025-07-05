Amarnath Yatra 2025: 36 Amarnath Yatris Injured In Bus Collision At Chanderkote, Ramban

New Delhi: At least 36 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured on Saturday morning when a bus part of the Pahalgam-bound convoy lost control and rammed into four stationary vehicles at Chanderkote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

The incident occurred at the Chanderkot Langer site, a designated stop for breakfast, where the convoy had halted. The last vehicle in the line failed to brake in time, triggering a chain collision.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DEO), Ramban, the bus damaged four vehicles and caused minor injuries to the yatris. “The last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control and hit stranded vehicles at the Chanderkot Langer site, damaging 4 vehicles and causing minor injuries to 36 Yatris. The injured have been immediately shifted to DH Ramban,” the DC's statement said, according to ANI.

#WATCH | The last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control and hit stranded vehicles at the Chanderkot Langer site, damaging 4 vehicles and causing minor injuries to 36 Yatris. The injured have been immediately shifted to DH Ramban: Deputy Commissioner (DEO), Ramban



(Visuals… pic.twitter.com/dZtrcFS6Bd — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

According to Hindustan Times report, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Kulbir Singh said the majority of the injured pilgrims are in stable condition and have chosen to continue the Yatra after receiving medical aid.

“The convoy had stopped for breakfast at Chanderkote. Pilgrims suffered minor injuries, the majority of them willing to continue their pilgrimage after first aid,” he said. “Three to four of the injured may not be able to proceed further due to the nature of their injuries,” he added.

At the District Hospital Ramban, medical teams swiftly attended to the injured. “A bus carrying pilgrims to the Amarnath Yatra collided with another bus. We received a total of 36 injured patients. All the patients have been treated here; we did not refer anyone to any other hospital,” said Dr Mohammed Rafi, In-charge Medical Superintendent, DH Ramban, ANI reported.

“10 patients have been discharged, and in the next 1 hour, almost all the patients will be discharged,” he added.

#WATCH | Ramban, J&K: Dr Mohammed Rafi, In-charge Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ramban, says "A bus carrying pilgrims to the Amarnath Yatra collided with another bus. We received a total of 36 injured patients. All the patients have been treated here, we did not refer… https://t.co/3gdewyVKPh pic.twitter.com/zrnnAbJtKl — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

The annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 3, draws thousands of devotees from across India who trek to the sacred cave shrine situated at 3,888 meters in the Kashmir Himalayas via the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

More updates are awaited as officials continue monitoring the situation.