Amarnath Yatra 2025 Begins: LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off First Batch Amid Tight Security

Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp, Jammu. This sacred pilgrimage to the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji is a journey of faith and self-discovery, drawing thousands of devotees each year.

During the flag-off ceremony, the Lieutenant Governor extended his heartiest wishes to all pilgrims for a safe and blissful journey. "This sacred pilgrimage is not just a physical journey but a profound experience for spiritual seekers. I wish everyone a safe and comfortable journey to the holy abode of Lord Shiva, hoping they find a deeply soul-stirring experience along the way," he said.

Speaking to the reporters, LG Sinha emphasised the extensive preparations made by the administration, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, JK Police, and security forces to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience. "More than 4,500 devotees have set off today for the darshan of Baba Barfani. Jammu city has come alive with new vibrancy as the enthusiasm among pilgrims is exceptionally high," he added.

Despite the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, the unwavering faith of devotees is evident as they continue to arrive in large numbers. "Undeterred by terror incidents, our devotees are demonstrating immense faith in Bhole Baba. I am hopeful that this year's Yatra will be even more historic than previous years," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by eminent spiritual leaders, heads of religious organisations, public representatives, senior officials from civil administration and security forces, as well as prominent citizens and devotees, all coming together to celebrate the spirit of this revered pilgrimage.

With the sacred pilgrimage to the holy cave in Kashmir mountains begins, hopes are high for a successful and spiritually enriching Amarnath Yatra 2025.