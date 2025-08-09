Amarnath Yatra 2025 Concludes With Chhari Mubarak Ritual Amid Tight Security

The pilgrimage began on July 3, 2025, and lasted 38 days, ending on August 9, 2025, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

The holy mace, symbolising Lord Shiva, is carried by Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the Chhari Mubarak. The journey of the mace started from the Amareshwar Temple in Srinagar on August 4, 2025, and reached the Amarnath cave on August 9 for the final rituals, marking the official end of the Yatra.

This year, despite the Pahalgam terror attack, over 4.1 lakh Lord Shiva devotees paid obeisance at the holy cave in South Kashmir, where the naturally formed ice lingam can be seen, which is revered as a representation of Lord Shiv.

The pilgrimage was undertaken from both routes: the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route and the 14-km Baltal route.

However, from August 3, 2025, the pilgrimage was suspended for devotees due to heavy rainfall, which necessitated urgent repairs on the tracks of both routes to ensure safety. Despite this, the Chhari Mubarak procession continued as per tradition to conclude the Yatra.

The Chhari Mubarak, accompanied by sadhus and devotees, is a central element of the Yatra’s culmination. The mace is carried in a ceremonial procession, with stops at various points for rituals before reaching the cave for the final worship on Shravan Purnima.

The Amarnath cave is one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism, where the ice lingam forms naturally. The pilgrimage is undertaken annually during the Shravana month, attracting devotees from across India and beyond.

This year, due to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed by terrorists, extensive security measures were put in place. Around one lakh personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, ITBP, and other agencies were deployed to ensure pilgrim safety.

Advanced technologies like FRS, CCTV cameras, and drones were used for surveillance.

The Yatra is not only a religious event but also provides a significant boost to the economy and promotes pilgrimage tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.