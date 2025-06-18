Amarnath Yatra 2025 Goes Hi-Tech: AI Takes Center Stage In Securing Pilgrimage

The Annual Amarnath Yatra 2025 is witnessing a major technological upgrade, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) playing a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of pilgrims and preventing any untoward incidents. Following the Pahalgam attack, conducting a smooth and safe Amarnath Yatra has become a top priority for the government. Home Minister Amit Shah personally conducted two high-level review meetings, during which security and other logistical arrangements were finalized.

For the first time ever, Artificial Intelligence will be deployed to guard Lord Shiva's devotees in Jammu and Kashmir. A significant milestone is the introduction of a Facial Recognition System (FRS), which marks a major enhancement in the security framework of the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave Shrine.

The system is designed to improve pilgrim safety by identifying potential threats—such as terrorists, overground workers, or blacklisted individuals—in real time using facial recognition technology integrated with high-definition surveillance cameras. This is the first time FRS is being deployed during the Yatra.

The system has been strategically introduced along the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, and at every camp from Jammu to Kashmir. Its primary objective is to strengthen security by enabling real-time identification and alerts, thereby facilitating a swift response to threats.

FRS matches faces captured by surveillance cameras against a database of known suspects, including images of active terrorists and individuals on watchlists. This real-time identification significantly improves the ability to counter threats during the high-traffic pilgrimage. The introduction of FRS reflects a broader shift toward technology-driven policing in the fight against terror.

Given the high visibility and challenging terrain, robust security arrangements have been put in place. Alongside FRS, drones and CCTV cameras will provide aerial and ground surveillance, especially along the Yatra routes and base camps. A dedicated radio network and satellite phones ensure uninterrupted communication in areas with poor mobile coverage. Signal jammers are deployed to counter potential terror threats.

The government has made Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags mandatory for all pilgrims to track movement, facilitate better crowd management, and ensure safety. Only pilgrims with RFID tags will be allowed to proceed.

"Just like online KYC, RFID cards help us verify whether a person is genuine, based on Aadhaar-linked data. Kiosks installed this year will identify individuals instantly via facial recognition. These cameras are also installed at the shrine. Without RFID, the barricades will not open, and entry will be denied," said an official.

In addition to surveillance, Specialized Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) are stationed at strategic locations to handle emergencies. Regular sanitization of routes and camps, along with anti-sabotage operations, are being conducted to mitigate risks.

Besides the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 581 additional paramilitary battalions have been deployed to secure the Yatra. This includes securing base camps, transit routes, and the cave shrine. Both routes and the cave will be declared no-fly zones during the pilgrimage period.

* More than 70,000 personnel will be deployed, including:

* 42,000 from Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF)

* 15,000 from Jammu and Kashmir Police

* Units of the Indian Army's 15 Corps

* A multi-layered security grid will cover the route from Jammu to the shrine.

To address natural and climatic challenges, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations. Mountain-trained ITBP and Army commandos are stationed at high-altitude points. Bomb disposal squads and QRTs remain on 24/7 alert.

Over 100 checkpoints along NH-44, NH-1, and Yatra routes will verify IDs and permits. Frisking is mandatory at entry points such as Chandanwari and Domel. Pilgrim convoys from Jammu to base camps will be escorted by CRPF and Army vehicles. Strict movement hours from 4 AM to 10 AM are enforced to reduce risks during vulnerable evening hours.

More than 20,000 ponywalas, porters, and langar workers have undergone police verification. They are issued Aadhaar-linked IDs to prevent infiltration by unauthorized individuals.

Preparations on the facilities front are also in their final stages. Over 540 registration counters across India are operational. Pilgrims can also obtain advance tokens online, which are route-specific (Pahalgam or Baltal) and date-specific to prevent overcrowding.

Accommodation infrastructure is being expanded at key stops like Nunwan, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Panjtarni, Baltal, and Pantha Chowk. Tented, fabricated, and tin camps now offer better sanitation and heating facilities to combat sub-zero temperatures. Prefabricated huts are also being installed at high-altitude camps, complete with electricity and medical provisions.

More than 50 medical camps staffed with doctors, specialists, and ambulances are located every 2 km. These units are equipped to handle acute mountain sickness, with dedicated oxygen booths and high-altitude emergency response teams.

Over 100 community kitchens (langars) operated by NGOs and local groups will serve free meals along both routes. The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) ensures quality control and hygiene. Toilets, bathrooms, and urinals have been installed. Accommodation has also been arranged.

Solar-powered lighting and mobile network boosters are being installed to enhance connectivity at camps. Backup power systems are also in place to ensure uninterrupted medical and security services. The Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) will run 500 special buses between Jammu and the base camps at Baltal and Nunwan.