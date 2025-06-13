Amarnath Yatra 2025: LG Manoj Sinha Reviews Security, 581 CAPF Companies, 250 Buses Deployed

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting on Friday at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar to review preparations for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, which is scheduled to start from July 3 to August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

The meeting focused on ensuring a safe, smooth, and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage for devotees.

The meeting included top officials from the Army, Central Armed Police Forces of Jammu and Kashmir Police, including DGP Nalin Prabhat, and other administrative officers who emphasized robust security measures, with 581 CAPF companies deployed to safeguard pilgrims. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were to be strictly enforced, and proactive measures were highlighted to counter potential terror threats.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) reviewed ongoing infrastructure projects, including Yatri Niwas complexes and disaster management facilities at Baltal, Nunwan, Sidhra, and Bijbehara. Sinha directed officials to expedite these works to enhance pilgrim amenities.

Upgrades include wider and safer tracks, with safety handrails on vulnerable stretches of the Pahalgam route and a new alternate route from Chandanwari to Pissutop. Grid-based power illumination at Panchtarni and the Holy Cave, along with helicopter services from Srinagar to Neelgrath, were also highlighted.

The Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) will deploy 250 buses, with 100 operating daily from Jammu to Pahalgam and Baltal, supported by high-security convoys and 50 backup buses. Facilities like 100% E-KYC registration, RFID cards for tracking, and digital pre-paid systems for hiring services were discussed to streamline operations.

Medical support includes 77 healthcare facilities, 509 clinical beds, 26 oxygen booths, and 100-bed hospitals at Chandanwari and Baltal, staffed by 1,238 doctors and nurses.

A zero-landfill approach for waste disposal was emphasized, with 7,000 sanitation workers and 600 trained staff engaged to maintain cleanliness. Langar services and NGO contributions were reviewed to ensure adequate food and support for pilgrims.

The meeting covered weather forecasting systems, surveillance, and disaster mitigation strategies to address the high-altitude challenges of the 3,880-meter cave shrine. Insurance coverage for pilgrims, service providers, and ponies was also discussed to enhance safety.

Sinha, who recently performed the ‘Pratham Puja’ at the Amarnath cave to mark the ceremonial start, urged devotees to participate in large numbers, assuring foolproof security and improved facilities. He said collaborative efforts are done by administration, security forces, and volunteers, emphasizing the pilgrimage’s role in promoting unity and spiritual heritage.

Over 3.31 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves till now which indicates a significant turnout of pilgrims this year too.