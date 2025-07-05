Amarnath Yatra 2025: Over 26,800 Devotees Complete Journey In 2 Days, Fresh Batch Of 6,979 Leaves For Kashmir

New Delhi: The annual Amarnath Yatra continues with strong momentum as over 26,800 pilgrims have had ‘darshan’ at the holy cave shrine in the last two days, officials confirmed on Saturday. A fresh batch of 6,979 yatris departed from Jammu this morning for the Kashmir Valley, heading toward the sacred Amarnath shrine, which is located at an altitude of 3,888 metres in the Himalayas.

The 38-day-long pilgrimage, which began on July 3, has seen a high turnout of devotees in its initial days. This year’s yatra concludes on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Officials said the new group of pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in two escorted convoys consisting of 312 vehicles. “Another batch of 6,979 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in the morning in two escorted convoys of 312 vehicles for the Valley,” they said.

Among them, 2,753 pilgrims are en route to the Baltal base camp, while the remaining 4,226 pilgrims are heading to Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, a traditional route for the yatra.

In a move to enhance facilities for the yatris, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a new Yatri Niwas at the Baltal base camp on Friday. The newly inaugurated complex includes a disaster management centre and is part of a broader initiative to upgrade pilgrim infrastructure under the ONGC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project.

While the Baltal Yatri Niwas has already become operational, similar facilities are nearing completion at Bijbehara, Nunwan (Pahalgam), and Sidhra (Jammu). These yatri shelters are equipped with dormitories, sewage treatment plants, and essential utilities to improve the comfort and safety of pilgrims.

The Sidhra facility, built over 8,500 square metres, is being developed as a sustainable five-storey (G+5) structure featuring solar panels and is expected to be fully operational by September 2026. Collectively, the infrastructure upgrade will span 30,955 square metres, enhancing the overall pilgrimage experience.

Heightened Security Following Terror Attack

This year’s yatra is being conducted under unprecedented multi-layered security, following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after allegedly segregating them based on their religion at Baisaran meadow.

In response to the attack, security measures have been significantly intensified.

An additional 180 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to reinforce the presence of the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and local police forces.

“All transit camps en route to the two base camps, and the entire stretch from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu to the cave shrine, are secured by layered security arrangements,” officials said.

Locals Welcome Pilgrims to Valley

In a heartfelt gesture, local Kashmiris welcomed the first batch of pilgrims as they crossed into the Valley through the Navyug Tunnel at Qazigund. Holding garlands and placards, they greeted the yatris, symbolically expressing solidarity and condemning the earlier terror attack.

To many, this act of unity sent a strong message that the people of Kashmir stand in support of the pilgrimage and reject terrorism.

Officials noted that the local population has extended full cooperation, as they have traditionally done in previous years, to ensure the yatra proceeds peacefully and smoothly.

Routes and Traditions

The Amarnath cave shrine, located in the Kashmir Himalayas, is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for devotees of Lord Shiva. The shrine houses a naturally formed ice stalagmite, believed to symbolise Lord Shiva and his divine powers. Pilgrims believe that the structure waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon.

According to legend, Lord Shiva narrated the secrets of eternal life and immortality to Mata Parvati inside this very cave. It is also said that two mountain pigeons overheard the divine conversation and have since become part of the legend. Even today, pilgrims often report seeing a pair of pigeons flying out of the cave when the yatra begins — a phenomenon considered a divine sign.

Pilgrims can reach the shrine via two routes: The Pahalgam route, which is the traditional path, covers 46 km through Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni, and typically takes four days on foot. The Baltal route, which is shorter at 14 km, allows pilgrims to complete the trek to the shrine and return on the same day.

This year, for security reasons, helicopter services have not been made available to yatris.

With more pilgrims arriving daily and improved infrastructure and security in place, the Amarnath Yatra 2025 is set to continue as a major spiritual and cultural event, drawing devotees from across India despite the challenges. Authorities remain on high alert to ensure the safe and successful completion of the yatra for all.

(With Inputs from IANS)