Amarnath Yatra 2025: SDRF Personnel Heroically Carry Ill Pilgrim On His Back

The heroic effort of a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) soldier saved the life of an Amarnath pilgrim. The soldier carried the pilgrim on his shoulder for three kilometers to a medical camp.

The incident occurred during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrim, identified as a devotee from Gujarat, experienced severe breathlessness near Pissu Top, a high-altitude point on the Pahalgam route, which is known for its steep and challenging terrain. The situation of the pilgrim was critical and was on the verge of collapse due to the thin air and extremely low oxygen, and conditions worsened by heavy rainfall.

Ashiq Hussain, an SDRF personnel, demonstrating remarkable bravery and presence of mind, carried the pilgrim on his back for approximately three kilometers through muddy, slippery paths to reach Chandanwari, a base camp with medical facilities. The journey was tough, given the high altitude (Pissu Top is around 3,400 meters above sea level) and adverse weather.

At Chandanwari, the pilgrim received immediate medical attention, which saved his life.

A video of the rescue, recorded by a relative of the pilgrim, captured Hussain’s heroic effort. In the video, a pilgrim is heard expressing profound gratitude, stating, “You helped us a lot…”

The footage highlights the dedication of SDRF personnel deployed along the Amarnath Yatra routes to ensure pilgrim safety.

Amarnath Yatra 2025

The Amarnath Yatra, which attracts thousands of devotees annually, is a physically demanding pilgrimage due to its high-altitude routes and unpredictable weather. The Pahalgam-Chandanwari route, where this incident occurred, is one of two paths to the cave shrine.

SDRF and other security forces, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police, are stationed at key points to provide emergency assistance, medical aid, and security.

This rescue highlights the crucial role of SDRF personnel, who are trained to handle emergencies in challenging terrain. Their presence is vital for the safety of pilgrims, many of whom are unknown to the harsh conditions of the Himalayan region.