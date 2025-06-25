Amarnath Yatra 2025: Security Mock Drills Conducted Across Kashmir To Ensure Pilgrim Safety

After the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, ensuring the security and safety of Amarnath pilgrims remains a significant challenge for security forces. To assess preparedness, multiple mock drills were conducted across Kashmir at both base and transit camps.

These security and safety drills were part of extensive preparations to safeguard pilgrims during the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled from July 3 to August 9, 2025. The exercises took place in Srinagar and at various locations along both primary routes to the Amarnath cave shrine—Pahalgam (Anantnag district) and Baltal (Ganderbal district).

The coordinated drills involved multiple security and disaster response agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Traffic Police, and other local units.

The drills simulated various emergency scenarios—such as terrorist attacks, natural disasters, fire incidents, and medical emergencies requiring evacuation—to assess the readiness of the forces. They also aimed to evaluate inter-agency coordination, response time, and the effectiveness of standard operating procedures (SOPs). A key focus was on ensuring seamless communication and logistics under high-pressure conditions.

In Srinagar, drills focused on rapid response to simulated terror threats and disaster scenarios. Demonstrations showed how a potential terror attack would be handled, with forces practicing coordinated responses, evacuation protocols, and medical aid deployment.

SSP Srinagar, G.V. Sandeep, said: "These mock drills were conducted to evaluate our preparedness and coordination, and to send a clear message that the Yatra is fully secure. Police have deployed AI-based facial recognition cameras loaded with data of wanted individuals. While there are general threat inputs, we are fully prepared and can assure a safe Yatra for all."

These mock drills are part of a broader and more robust security framework to protect the pilgrims. Over 70,000 security personnel have been deployed across the Yatra routes, base camps, and transit points, with an additional 50,000 guarding the national highway from Jammu to Kashmir.

This year, Yatra security is more high-tech than ever. AI-based facial recognition systems are being used for the first time, integrated with databases of active terrorists, over-ground workers (OGWs), and other blacklisted individuals. Every pilgrim will be issued an RFID tag for real-time tracking, which is mandatory for movement. High-resolution CCTV cameras and drones are in place for continuous surveillance, managed by control rooms at base camps. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and bomb disposal squads have been stationed at all strategic locations.

Both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes have been declared “No-Fly Zones” from July 1 to August 10, 2025, with exceptions only for authorized security and emergency aircraft. Anti-drone technology has been deployed to neutralize unauthorized aerial threats. The Army and CRPF are dominating high-altitude areas to prevent terrorist infiltration, and sanitization operations will be carried out daily along Yatra routes to eliminate potential threats.