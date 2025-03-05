Amarnath Yatra 2025 To Begin On July 3, Concludes On August 9; J&K Readies For Record Visitors

In a significant announcement, the Amarnath Shrine Board has finalized the dates for the Amarnath Yatra 2025. The annual pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir will commence on July 3, 2025, and will last for 39 days, concluding on Raksha Bandhan, August 9, 2025.

The 48th meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board was chaired today by the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhawan, where the dates for this year's Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra were officially announced. The pilgrimage will commence from both the Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district, culminating on August 9, 2025.

The Board proposed several measures and interventions to enhance facilities and services for devotees.

Considering the expected increase in pilgrim inflow, the meeting discussed expanding lodging capacity at centers in Jammu, Srinagar, and other key locations. Additionally, it reviewed the operationalization of Yatri facilitation centers for e-KYC, issuance of RFID cards, and on-the-spot registration at multiple locations, including Nowgam and Katra Railway Stations.

It was further emphasized that these facilities should be enhanced at Baltal, Pahalgam, Nunwan, and Pantha Chowk Srinagar, based on requirements.

The meeting also covered issues like ongoing infrastructure projects related to the Yatra, dissemination of Yatra-related information, insurance coverage for pilgrims, service providers and ponies, expansion of online services provided by the Shrine Board and widening and maintenance of Yatra tracks among others.

Other issues that featured during the discussion included decongestion measures at the Holy Cave and Lower Holy Cave area, disaster preparedness and mitigation strategies, adequate heli-services and medical care facilities, improved weather forecasting infrastructure and security systems, and implementation of a Digital Prepaid System for hiring services.

With these enhancements, the Amarnath Shrine Board aims to ensure a safe, well-managed, and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage for all devotees in 2025.