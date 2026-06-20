/AI cameras, facial recognition and radars: Inside Amarnath Yatra's massive security shield

Security arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra are unlike those in previous years. From the moment pilgrims enter the Kashmir Valley to their arrival at the holy cave, every route is under close watch. Security agencies have deployed advanced surveillance systems, facial recognition technology, and mobile command centres to ensure the pilgrimage remains safe and smooth following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.
The main focus of security agencies is the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), which serves as the primary route for pilgrims travelling to the Amarnath cave shrine.
Extensive surveillance, screening, and frisking begin at the Navyug Tunnel, the main entry point into Kashmir Valley. Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other security agencies, have established multiple mobile command centres equipped with advanced surveillance technology from the tunnel to both base camps of the pilgrimage.
The command centres at the Navyug Tunnel and other strategic locations are operated by Jammu and Kashmir Police with support from security agencies deployed for the Yatra.
These facilities provide round-the-clock monitoring, coordinate emergency responses, and maintain strict access control along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other routes used by pilgrims.
To strengthen security, authorities have integrated several modern surveillance tools into the command centres.
These include ground-penetrating radar systems, thermal screening equipment, and advanced vehicle-scanning devices. The technology can inspect vehicle chassis, side panels, and cargo containers to detect hidden compartments that may contain weapons, explosives, narcotics, or other illegal materials.
The systems can also identify individuals attempting to hide inside cargo vehicles.
Authorities have installed hundreds of PTZ (Pan, Tilt, and Zoom) CCTV cameras connected to AI-powered facial recognition systems.
The technology can instantly scan faces and compare them with police databases. It automatically alerts security personnel if it identifies blacklisted individuals, over-ground workers (OGWs), absconders, or history-sheeters.
Officials said surveillance equipment has been strategically positioned to provide complete coverage of critical areas.
Security forces under the command of Jammu and Kashmir Police are conducting mock drills at several important locations to prepare for emergencies.
The exercises are designed to test responses to terror attacks, grenade attacks, mine blasts, and other disaster situations that may occur during the pilgrimage.
Security and disaster management teams recently conducted mock drills near the Navyug Tunnel in Qazigund and along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
The exercises included emergency evacuations, trauma care, area sanitisation, and coordinated response operations aimed at ensuring the safety of pilgrims.
In one drill, Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by the Border Security Force (BSF), demonstrated how security personnel would respond to a surprise terror attack during the Yatra.
Authorities have significantly strengthened security arrangements following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley earlier this year.
The attack marked a major shift in the security situation, as tourists were directly targeted by terrorists. Security agencies have since adopted additional precautions and enhanced vigilance to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the annual Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 3.
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