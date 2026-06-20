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AI cameras, facial recognition and radars: Inside Amarnath Yatra's massive security shield

Security has been significantly strengthened for the Amarnath Yatra following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack last year.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 05:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
AI cameras, facial recognition and radars: Inside Amarnath Yatra's massive security shield
Image Credit: Zee News.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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