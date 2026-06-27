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Amarnath Yatra 2026: Anantnag police conduct anti-drone mock drill to track rogue aerial threats

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra 2026, Anantnag Police and security forces conduct a comprehensive anti-drone mock drill to counter emerging aerial threats.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 05:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2026: Anantnag police conduct anti-drone mock drill to track rogue aerial threats
Image Credit: Amarnath Yatra 2026: Anantnag police conduct anti-drone mock drill to track rogue aerial threats

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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