/Amarnath Yatra 2026: Anantnag police conduct anti-drone mock drill to track rogue aerial threats

Ahead of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra-2026, Anantnag Police today conducted a comprehensive mock drill on a simulated rogue drone sighting along the stretch from GDC Chowk, Khanabal, to Sanal Crossing to enhance operational preparedness against emerging aerial threats.
The exercise was aimed at assessing the preparedness, coordination, and response capabilities of police personnel in handling drone-related security incidents. During the simulation, a rogue drone was detected by the deployed teams, which immediately relayed the information to the Police Control Room (PCR) and Joint Police Control Room (JPCR) in strict accordance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
Upon receipt of the alert, police teams swiftly initiated the laid-down response measures to neutralize the simulated threat. Simultaneously, the Anti-Drone Detachment was activated and deployed to the location to respond in a coordinated and time-bound manner. The drill also evaluated the effectiveness of communication channels, response time, inter-unit coordination, and adherence to the established SOPs.
The mock drill forms part of Anantnag Police's comprehensive security preparedness for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra.
Ahead of the Shri Amarnath Yatra, multiple mock drills were held involving the Jammu and Kashmir police National Security Guard (NSG), Army, CRPF, J&K Police, NDRF, and SDRF. These drills simulate terror threats, medical emergencies, crowd management, and natural disasters along key routes, Pahalgam and Baltal axes.
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