Amarnath yatra 2026: Authorities declare Baltal, Pahalgam routes ‘no-fly’ zones; Helicopter services suspended

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have declared both routes of the Holy Amarnath Yatra, Baltal and Pahalgam, as ‘No-Fly’ Zones and announced the suspension of helicopter services for pilgrims during the pilgrimage period. The annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3. Officials said that the traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district will remain No-Fly Zones from July 1 until the conclusion of the pilgrimage.

According to authorities, the decision has been taken as a security measure to ensure the safe conduct of the Yatra. They said the move follows joint consultations among all security agencies responsible for the pilgrimage's security and has been made in view of heightened security concerns.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) has advised devotees undertaking the pilgrimage this year to travel on foot or make use of services provided by the Shrine Board, including ponies and palanquins.

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Security arrangements remain a key focus ahead of the pilgrimage. Recently, a series of high-level review meetings chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also heads the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, were held to assess preparedness. The meetings were attended by senior officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, civil administration, intelligence agencies, the Indian Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), CRPF, BSF, and disaster management authorities.

Sources said the decision to declare the pilgrimage routes as No-Fly Zones and suspend helicopter operations was taken to maintain air security, prevent unauthorized aerial activities in the Pir Panjal mountains, and ensure strict surveillance along the Yatra routes.

Security agencies have also put in place stringent measures to maintain round-the-clock vigilance in the mountainous stretches of the pilgrimage routes, which are considered sensitive areas.

Officials have appealed to devotees to follow advisories issued by the administration and the Shrine Board and cooperate with security personnel during the pilgrimage. They said the measures are aimed at ensuring that the Amarnath Yatra remains safe, peaceful, and successful for all devotees of Lord Shiva.

