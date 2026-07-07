/Amarnath Yatra 2026 latest update: Over 85,000 devotees perform darshan in first 4 days as turnout nears 1 lakh mark

The annual Amarnath Yatra 2026 is continuously witnessing a huge pilgrim's influx. On day four 28,818 devotees pay obeisance at the holy mountain cave temple of lord shiva, taking the cumulative number of pilgrims who have performed darshan in last four days to 85,779, official figures said.
According to the official data the devotees who performed darshan on Monday included 20,420 men, 7,554 women, 243 children, 249 sadhus, 32 sadhvis, nine transgender pilgrims and 311 security personnel.
This flow of pilgrims indicates that the number of devotees is expected to cross the one lakh mark on 5th day of pilgrimage.
In foolproof security arrangements, the fifth batch of 5,794 pilgrims, from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu reached the twin base camps in Kashmir safely.
Official figures revealed that 2,304 pilgrims reached Baltal base camp, while 3,490 reached the nuwan base camp in Pahalgam.
Amid tight security arrangements the pilgrimage is progressing peacefully so far, with thousands of devotees visiting the holy mountain cave temple daily. "All necessary measures remain in place to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims. The 57-day Yatra started on July 3 and will end on 28th August on the day of Raksha Bandhan.
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