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  • /Amarnath Yatra 2026 latest update: Over 85,000 devotees perform darshan in first 4 days as turnout nears 1 lakh mark

Amarnath Yatra 2026 latest update: Over 85,000 devotees perform darshan in first 4 days as turnout nears 1 lakh mark

The annual Amarnath Yatra 2026 sees a massive influx with 85,779 pilgrims performing darshan in the first 4 days. Latest security and route updates here.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2026 latest update: Over 85,000 devotees perform darshan in first 4 days as turnout nears 1 lakh mark
Image Credit: A CRPF personnel stands guard beside a barricade as a passenger bus passes along the Amarnath Yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir. (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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