Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Amarnath Yatra 2026: Devotees praise arrangements, security forces amid ongoing pilgrimage

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Devotees praise arrangements, security forces amid ongoing pilgrimage

The Shri Amarnath Yatra continued smoothly under tight security as the fifth batch of pilgrims departed for the holy cave, taking the total number of devotees who completed darshan to over 56,000 in the first three days.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2026: Devotees praise arrangements, security forces amid ongoing pilgrimage
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane creates unique World Cup record, becomes first player to...
FIFA World Cup 20262 min ago
2
Auto news12 min ago
3
Donald Trump24 min ago
4
School holiday26 min ago
5
Richa Chadha27 min ago