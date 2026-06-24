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Amarnath Yatra 2026: J&K DGP orders intense anti-terror grid ahead of pilgrimage

J&K DGP ordered seamless coordination between all security and intelligence agencies, real-time information sharing, and intensified anti-terror operations against terrorists and their supporters in the Valley.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 06:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 06:50 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2026: J&K DGP orders intense anti-terror grid ahead of pilgrimage
Image Credit: J&amp;K DGP Nalin Prabhat chaired high-level security meeting ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2026

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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