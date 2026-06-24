/Amarnath Yatra 2026: J&K DGP orders intense anti-terror grid ahead of pilgrimage

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat chaired a high-level security review meeting on Monday. He reviewed all preparations for the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2026 and made it clear that there will be no room for complacency.
The meeting was chaired at the Police Control Room in Kashmir. It was attended by top officers from the Indian Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), intelligence agencies, and J&K Police. Officers briefed him on the security arrangements and logistical setup for the pilgrimage, as well as facilities planned for the safety and comfort of the yatris.
Prabhat stressed the need for a foolproof security arrangement. He directed ground agencies to further strengthen the security grid, especially along the twin routes, the Pahalgam route and Baltal route, which lead to the holy cave.
He also instructed them to maintain strict vigil on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and railway infrastructure to prevent any security lapses.
The DGP ordered strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), daily briefings for all deployed personnel, and awareness campaigns at yatra camps to educate pilgrims about safety dos and don’ts through banners, posters, and other materials.
Highlighting the importance of constant vigilance, he told officers that “there is no room for complacency” and asked them to maintain the highest levels of professionalism and readiness.
He also called for seamless coordination between all security and intelligence agencies, real-time information sharing, and intensified anti-terror operations against terrorists and their supporters in the Valley.
Continuous cordon-and-search operations have been ordered around the yatra routes, base camps, highway stretches, railway stations, and other sensitive locations.
On the cyber front, the DGP directed strict monitoring of social media platforms and swift action against fake news, rumours, and misinformation that could create panic. Legal action will be taken against those found spreading false information.
The meeting also reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming Muharram processions. Prabhat asked officers to coordinate closely with local Shia organisations and prepare a solid traffic management plan, with routes announced well in advance.
All participating agencies assured the DGP that they are fully committed to ensuring the safe and smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra and other major religious events in Jammu and Kashmir.
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