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Amarnath Yatra 2026 travel alert: J&K Police releases key traffic guidelines for pilgrims

J&K Police issues traffic advisory for Amarnath Yatra 2026. Check Navyug Tunnel restrictions, route cut-off timings, travel guidelines, and important updates for pilgrims and tourists.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 10:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2026 travel alert: J&K Police releases key traffic guidelines for pilgrims
Image Credit: ANI. CRPF official keeps a vigil on the Jammu–Srinagar Highway (NH-44) ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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