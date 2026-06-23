/Amarnath Yatra 2026 travel alert: J&K Police releases key traffic guidelines for pilgrims

Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for the smooth and secure conduct of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2026. The Yatra is scheduled from July 3 to August 28. Pilgrims, tourists, and the public have been asked to follow all traffic and security guidelines to ensure safe travel during the pilgrimage period.
According to the advisory, restrictions have been placed on the movement of general traffic through the Navyug Tunnel during specific hours throughout the Yatra period.
Vehicles travelling from Kashmir towards Jammu will not be allowed to cross the Navyug Tunnel before 11:30 AM every day.
Similarly, vehicles travelling from Jammu towards Kashmir will not be permitted to cross the tunnel after 3:00 PM.
The police have also announced cut-off timings at several locations in Kashmir Valley.
At Mir Bazar, vehicles travelling towards Srinagar and Anantnag must cross before 4:00 PM. Vehicles heading towards the Navyug Tunnel must cross before 5:00 PM.
At Panthachowk in Srinagar, vehicles travelling towards Ganderbal and Baramulla must cross before 3:00 PM. Vehicles travelling towards Anantnag must also cross before 3:00 PM.
At Shadipora in Sumbal, vehicles travelling towards Manigam and North Kashmir must cross before 3:30 PM.
Traffic travelling towards Srinagar from Manigam must cross before 1:00 PM.
Vehicles travelling from Manigam towards Baltal will be allowed up to 5:00 PM.
Traffic moving from Manigam towards Srinagar and North Kashmir must cross before 12:00 noon.
J&K Police has advised pilgrims and tourists to plan their travel schedules well in advance and begin their journeys towards Kashmir before the prescribed cut-off timings.
Authorities have also asked travellers to keep enough time for security checks, weather-related delays, and traffic management measures.
The advisory urged commuters to follow directions issued by the Traffic Police, Civil Administration, and security personnel deployed along the routes.
Travellers have also been advised to keep their vehicles adequately fuelled and avoid unnecessary halts during the journey.
A police official said that any tourist or traveller reaching designated cut-off locations after the prescribed timings will be accommodated at the nearest designated Yatra camp for safety and security reasons.
"A Police official said that any tourist or traveler reaching designated cut-off locations after the prescribed timings shall be accommodated at the nearest designated Yatra camp for safety and security reasons," he said.
Authorities have appealed to the public to stay updated and follow advisories issued by J&K Traffic Police through official websites and social media platforms during the Yatra period.
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