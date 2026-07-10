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  • /Amarnath Yatra 2026: LG Sinha reviews Baltal camp as pilgrim count reaches 1.7 lakh

Amarnath Yatra 2026: LG Sinha reviews Baltal camp as pilgrim count reaches 1.7 lakh

LG Manoj Sinha reviews Amarnath Yatra at Baltal base camp. Around 170,000 pilgrims have offered prayers in seven days as authorities ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 08:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2026: LG Sinha reviews Baltal camp as pilgrim count reaches 1.7 lakh
Image Credit: Zee News. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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