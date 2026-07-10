/Amarnath Yatra 2026: LG Sinha reviews Baltal camp as pilgrim count reaches 1.7 lakh

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Baltal base camp today to review the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra and interact with the pilgrims. He said around 170,000 devotees have offered prayers during the first seven days of the pilgrimage. The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed facilities, security arrangements, and medical services available for pilgrims.
During his visit to Baltal, LG Sinha met pilgrims and reviewed the arrangements made for the annual pilgrimage. He said all departments of the Jammu and Kashmir administration are working together to ensure a safe and smooth Yatra.
LG Sinha stated that the administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and other security agencies have coordinated their efforts to make the pilgrimage comfortable and secure for devotees.
Speaking about the progress of the Yatra, Sinha said, "Seven days of the pilgrimage to Baba Barfani have concluded; today marks the eighth day. Roughly 170,000 pilgrims have offered prayers so far. All departments of the J&K administration, along with the J&K Police, the Army, and security forces, have worked together to make the journey both pleasant and safe."
He added that the administration is making every effort to ensure pilgrims return home with a positive experience.
Sinha noted that a large number of unregistered pilgrims arrived this year compared to last year. He said authorities handled the situation peacefully and helped facilitate their journey.
"We have succeeded in facilitating their journey peacefully and by patiently explaining the situation to them; efforts are being made to ensure they leave with a pleasant and positive experience. I hope that in the coming days, people arriving from every corner of the country will take back good memories," he said.
The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the economic benefits of the pilgrimage for Jammu and Kashmir.
"While the pilgrimage holds immense religious significance, I believe it also contributes significantly to the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. Pilgrims purchase local products and utilize services like hotels and transport; a large section of the local population is involved in the Yatra through tents, ponies, and other resources. I hope this will provide significant momentum to the local economy," the LG said.
Sinha said two 100-bed hospitals have been operating for the past three years at Baltal and Chandanwari. According to doctors, around 1,300 to 1,400 patients visit the outpatient departments every day.
He said nine people were admitted when he recently reviewed the facilities and expressed confidence that the pilgrimage would be considered successful from an organisational perspective.
The Lieutenant Governor urged pilgrims to follow the rules and systems established by the administration and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.
"I urge pilgrims and travelers to adhere to the systems established by the administration and the Shrine Board. The entire administration is ready to assist them. If they face any difficulties, they should inform the Camp Director or the deployed security personnel; they will be provided with all possible assistance," the LG said.
Sinha also advised pilgrims to stay alert and report any attempts at overcharging.
"There are unscrupulous elements everywhere who mislead people; one should beware of such individuals. Charges for every service are fixed. If anyone demands more than the prescribed rate, a complaint should be lodged with the Camp Director or the police, and we will certainly act," Sinha stated.
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