/Amarnath Yatra 2026: LG Sinha chairs high-level meeting; reviews on-ground preparations

Directing all key departments to ensure seamless arrangements, foolproof security, and a memorable experience for the pilgrims. LG had comprehensive review of all key sectors, including logistics, lodging, healthcare facilities, sanitation, power and water supply, availability of civic amenities, road connectivity, RFID cards, functioning on joint control rooms, track maintenance and widening works, construction of footbridges, setting up of langars, creation of holding areas, traffic management and security arrangements. He emphasised comprehensive security and disaster management planning for the smooth and safe conduct of the holy pilgrimage.