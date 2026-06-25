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Amarnath Yatra 2026: LG Sinha chairs high-level meeting; reviews on-ground preparations

To ensure safety, weather-based evacuation protocols must be established alongside the strategic deployment of Mountain Response Teams (MRTs) at critical intervals. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2026: LG Sinha chairs high-level meeting; reviews on-ground preparations

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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