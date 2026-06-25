/Amarnath Yatra 2026: LG Sinha chairs high-level meeting; reviews on-ground preparations

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting at Pahalgam for the preparations for the Shri Amarnath Yatra-2026 starting from 3rd July.
Directing all key departments to ensure seamless arrangements, foolproof security, and a memorable experience for the pilgrims. LG had comprehensive review of all key sectors, including logistics, lodging, healthcare facilities, sanitation, power and water supply, availability of civic amenities, road connectivity, RFID cards, functioning on joint control rooms, track maintenance and widening works, construction of footbridges, setting up of langars, creation of holding areas, traffic management and security arrangements. He emphasised comprehensive security and disaster management planning for the smooth and safe conduct of the holy pilgrimage.
“Management of the Yatra requires a comprehensive, hybrid planning approach with an absolute zero-tolerance policy for operational lapses. Operations must aggressively mitigate the risks associated with high altitudes, harsh weather, and extreme crowd density. He said.
To ensure safety, weather-based evacuation protocols must be established alongside the strategic deployment of Mountain Response Teams (MRTs) at critical intervals. Furthermore, all transit tents must pass rigorous quality inspections and be equipped with functional fire extinguishers. He directed to officials.
On the tracks, real-time crowd analysis must be utilized to identify and clear choke points, while robust traffic management plans and designated parking zones must be enforced to prevent congestion and guarantee the uninterrupted transportation of essential supplies,” the Lieutenant Governor directed the officials.
He instructed all concerned departments and agencies to ensure synergy and close coordination for timely completion of works and better delivery of services. He directed the BRO to complete all the allotted works before the Yatra.
The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that transit camps and halt points must have trained manpower, along with reliable water and power supplies, to ensure the convenience of both pilgrims and service providers.
Speaking to the media persons, the Lieutenant Governor said: “The Jammu Kashmir Administration, Police, Security Forces, Government of India, and the Shrine Board have finalized all preparations to ensure a safe and spiritually enriching experience for the devotees of Baba Amarnath. Residents and all stakeholders are eager to welcome pilgrims arriving from across the nation.”
After the meeting LG Sinha visited Nunwan base camp, of Pahalgam to know the on-ground arrangements made pilgrims for upcoming pilgrimage.
Sinha conducted a detailed inspection and took stock of all amenities in place to ensure a smooth, comfortable, and welcoming experience for the devotees of Baba Barfani. He inspected the newly constructed accommodation blocks, and other infrastructure at the camp.
LG Sinha was accompanied by Dr. Mandeep K Bhandari, CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Nodal Officer for Pahalgam Axis, VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir and other senior officers of civil, police administration.
Meanwhile DGP Nalin Prabhat Reviews Amarnath Yatra Security, Assesses Counter-Terror Operations Across Kashmir from another axis of holy cave.
DGP Nalin Prabhat chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra and review the ongoing counterterrorism (CT) operations across Kashmir, with a strong emphasis on multi-agency coordination and foolproof security arrangements.
During the meeting, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) presented detailed briefings on the Yatra Security Architecture. The presentations were about the deployment plans, cave route domination, its surveillance measures, emergency response mechanisms, and multi-agency coordination to provide a comprehensive security gird to pilgrims.
Taking the overall Review of security scenario, DGP Prabhat instructed the security agencies to keep round-the-clock vigilance, strengthen intelligence network, and make sure that there is seamless coordination at every level between security agencies. He directed to agencies to remain on high alert for a peaceful, secure, and incident-free Shri Amarnath Yatra.
The meeting was attended by multiple security agencies senior officers of Kilo Force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), reflecting the coordinated approach being adopted to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.
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