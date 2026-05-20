Amarnath Yatra 2026: No more tents - Devotees to get all-weather luxury rooms, ICUs

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Thousands of devotees undertaking the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra this year will receive upgraded accommodation facilities at major base camps. Replacing traditional tents, authorities have introduced all-weather accommodation facilities equipped with modern amenities, attached washrooms, and medical support. The Amarnath Shrine Board and Jammu and Kashmir administration are finalizing preparations to ensure a safe, comfortable, and smooth pilgrimage for Lord Shiva devotees.

Also Read: Watch | Mother helps son plan surprise for dad - seconds later, she gets the shock of her life

Landmark base camp prefabricated and fiber-structure buildings are ready to host thousands of pilgrims during this year’s annual Shri Amarnath pilgrimage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Replacing tents, devotees will now have access to all-weather-resistant prefabricated and fiber structures at key base camps, providing comfortable and modern lodging facilities. These advanced shelters, along with newly expanded Yatri Niwas facilities at Nunwan, Baltal, and Pantha Chowk, are designed to protect pilgrims from harsh weather conditions while ensuring maximum comfort.

All-weather accommodation facilities for Amarnath Pilgrims

As the pilgrimage reaches high elevations, with the holy cave shrine situated at approximately 12,756 feet, the newly winterized fiber structures are expected to be a major upgrade in handling sudden temperature drops and rainfall.

These buildings feature secure and modern lodging equipped with essential amenities to accommodate thousands of devotees. At the primary base camps, including Nunwan on the Pahalgam route and Baltal in Ganderbal district, authorities have constructed all-weather-resistant fiber and iron-based prefabricated units. The structures include multiple rooms with attached washrooms, hot and cold water facilities, and in-house pantry services in every building.

48-room buildings with modern amenities ready before yatra

All registered pilgrims, including both VIPs and ordinary devotees, undertaking this year’s pilgrimage will be entitled to stay in these facilities. Work on the shelters began three years ago and is now nearing completion.

Contractor Umer Sheikh said, “These buildings are for Amarnath Yatris. Many pilgrims can stay here. Each building has 48 rooms. The facilities are much better than tents. All VIP buildings have been completed, and pilgrims will stay here this year. The remaining work will be completed before the Yatra begins.”

Permanent hospitals and ICU facilities

To ensure quick medical assistance, authorities, along with organizations such as ONGC, have established permanent 100-bed hospitals with ICU facilities at the Baltal and Chandanwari base camps.

Preparations for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to commence on July 3, are in full swing. All operational work is being finalized before the pilgrimage begins. The Amarnath Shrine Board, in collaboration with various departments associated with the Yatra, has made special arrangements for Lord Shiva devotees.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, said, “Track clearance work on both Yatra routes has started. All departments associated with the Yatra have begun their work. We have conducted review meetings and established timelines to ensure all directions given by the Lieutenant Governor are fulfilled so that pilgrims can undertake the Yatra smoothly and safely.”

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, who also serves as the Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, is personally monitoring all preparations to ensure pilgrims’ comfort and security. Officials believe these improved facilities are one of the major reasons why the number of devotees visiting the Amarnath Yatra continues to rise every year.

This year, more than 300,000 pilgrims have already registered for the Shri Amarnath Yatra, and the registration process is still ongoing.

Also Read: Heaven on Earth exists in India! Inside the stunning Valley of Flowers & 7 other breathtaking global floral paradises - See pic