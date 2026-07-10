/Amarnath Yatra records historic turnout; over 1.71 lakh devotees offer prayers in first week

Pilgrim Bharat Rajas said, "Baba has indeed vanished from sight, but we know that He was there, is there, and will remain there forever. Indian security forces and the Jammu & Kashmir Police have made excellent security arrangements to ensure pilgrims face no inconvenience; they are monitoring the situation closely. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to these security personnel. My message to others is do not let your faith or devotion waver; Baba was, is, and will always be there for us."