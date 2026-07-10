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  • /Amarnath Yatra records historic turnout; over 1.71 lakh devotees offer prayers in first week

Amarnath Yatra records historic turnout; over 1.71 lakh devotees offer prayers in first week

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers despite the sacred ice Shivling, known as Baba Barfani, melting within the first five days.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra records historic turnout; over 1.71 lakh devotees offer prayers in first week
Image Credit: ANI. Amarnath pilgrims arrive at base camp on July 6.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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