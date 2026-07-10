/Amarnath Yatra records historic turnout; over 1.71 lakh devotees offer prayers in first week

This year's Amarnath Yatra is being called historic because it has broken all previous records for pilgrim attendance. More than 1.71 lakh devotees offered prayers in the first week, about 28% more than during the same period last year. Since the Yatra began, more than 20,000 devotees have visited every day. Advance registrations have crossed 4 lakh and are still increasing. This has happened even though the sacred ice Shivling, known as Baba Barfani, melted within the first five days. Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers, showing their strong faith and devotion.
The ice formation worshipped as Baba Barfani was around seven feet tall in May 2026. However, it melted within the first five days of the 57-day pilgrimage.
Despite the disappearance of the ice Shivling, thousands of devotees continue to reach the Srinagar Yatra Transit Camp, Baltal, and the Nunwan Yatra Base Camp every day.
Devotee Naval Kishore said, "Baba is there; although the Shivling-the Himling-has indeed vanished, He remains present there in a subtle form. That is our belief. So, it is fine; even if we do not see Him in a physical form, we will go and seek His blessings in a subtle form."
Devotee Sachin Sharma said, "It is a matter of pure faith. Baba was there, and He remains there. We have complete faith that darshan (divine viewing) still takes place, whether Baba was physically visible or not. The fact remains that He is present there; He hasn't gone anywhere."
Another devotee, Saransh, remarked, "Baba has simply vanished from sight, but wherever we go, we will certainly sense His presence. I am standing here, and Baba is with me; if I go there, Baba will be with me there too. The added bonus is that, along with the journey, we get a wonderful darshan (spiritual glimpse), and the location itself is beautiful."
Despite concerns about safety, crowd management, and basic facilities due to the melting of the ice formation and the arrival of many instant and unregistered pilgrims, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has continued the pilgrimage without interruption.
The 57-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 28, 2026, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Devotees believe that the holiness and spiritual energy of the cave remain unchanged, regardless of the physical condition of the ice formation.
Pilgrim Bharat Rajas said, "Baba has indeed vanished from sight, but we know that He was there, is there, and will remain there forever. Indian security forces and the Jammu & Kashmir Police have made excellent security arrangements to ensure pilgrims face no inconvenience; they are monitoring the situation closely. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to these security personnel. My message to others is do not let your faith or devotion waver; Baba was, is, and will always be there for us."
Climate scientists have linked the rapid melting of the Shivling to poor snowfall during the winter season in Kashmir. The Valley received much less snowfall than expected, affecting the natural formation and stability of the ice structure.
Scientists said the water flow required to maintain the ice formation inside the cave was insufficient. At the same time, temperatures in the higher Himalayan regions remained above normal during early July.
These warmer conditions caused the ice both inside and above the cave to melt quickly. Experts also noted that the daily arrival of more than 20,000 pilgrims generated additional heat through body warmth, breathing, and movement, which affected the cave's delicate environment and accelerated the melting process.
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