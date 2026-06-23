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Amarnath Yatra 2026: Hospitals, ambulances and specialist doctors deployed along routes

Authorities have significantly strengthened healthcare and safety arrangements for Amarnath Yatra 2026. The insurance cover for registered pilgrims has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 10:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:44 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2026: Hospitals, ambulances and specialist doctors deployed along routes
Image Credit: IANS. File photo.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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