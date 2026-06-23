/Amarnath Yatra 2026: Hospitals, ambulances and specialist doctors deployed along routes

Jammu and Kashmir is fully prepared to welcome Lord Shiva devotees for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2026. Snow clearance operations are already complete, allowing both trekking routes to the holy cave to open ahead of schedule. To guarantee pilgrim safety, authorities have deployed multi-tier security frameworks across all base camps, transit camps, and tracks.
Managing the unpredictable weather in Kashmir's hilly terrain remains a primary focus for organizers this season. The region frequently experiences severe hailstorms, heavy rains, and cloudbursts. To mitigate these environmental hazards, the civil administration has significantly upgraded its healthcare infrastructure.
As part of these safety measures, the automatic life insurance cover for every registered Amarnath pilgrim has been doubled from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. This enhanced financial safety net is linked directly to the pilgrims' registration and requires no premium payments from the devotees.
To ensure immediate medical access, the government has established two dedicated, 100-bed hospitals along the primary pilgrimage corridors, one on the Pahalgam axis and the other along the Baltal route. Furthermore, a fleet of specialized 4x4 ambulances is stationed along the tracks to offer round-the-clock emergency transport.
Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said, "Health insurance is being provided to all pilgrims... increased to Rs 10 lakh for every Yatri carrying an RFID card. We have deployed doctors, paramedics, and specialists along the route from the base camps to the holy cave... The number of 4x4 ambulances has also been increased to ensure healthcare needs are fully taken care of."
All critical infrastructure and security assets are fully operational ahead of the official start date. Specialized mountain rescue teams, weather advisory units, and an extensive network of live surveillance cameras are actively monitoring the entire route leading to the shrine.
Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said, "The Lieutenant Governor began reviewing preparations in February... We have been engaging with all stakeholders to upgrade facilities. Security arrangements are in place well before the commencement. Coordination exercises are underway, mountain rescue teams have been flagged off, and the surveillance camera network is fully activated."
With registrations tracking exceptionally high, officials expect pilgrim turnouts to surpass all previous records this year. In anticipation of this major surge, the administration has expanded essential support networks, including accommodation, food distribution centers, clean drinking water supply, sanitation facilities, and dedicated transport logistics, to ensure a seamless and safe experience for all devotees.
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