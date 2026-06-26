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Amarnath Yatra 2026: Anantnag Police conduct grenade attack response mock drill at Bijbehara landing strip

Ahead of Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026, Anantnag Police and CAPF conducted a critical grenade attack response mock drill at the Bijbehara landing strip.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 10:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2026: Anantnag Police conduct grenade attack response mock drill at Bijbehara landing strip
Image Credit: Amarnath Yatra 2026 preparations.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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