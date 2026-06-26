/Amarnath Yatra 2026: Anantnag Police conduct grenade attack response mock drill at Bijbehara landing strip

As part of the elaborate security preparations for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra-2026, Anantnag Police conducted a Grenade Attack Response Mock Drill at the Landing Strip, Bijbehara, to evaluate the preparedness and swift response capabilities of security forces in the event of a security contingency.
The mock exercise simulated a grenade attack scenario, enabling security personnel to rehearse immediate response procedures, area sanitization, evacuation of civilians, casualty management, neutralization of threats, and coordination among various security and emergency response agencies.
The drill witnessed the participation of Anantnag Police, CAPFs, and other concerned agencies. The exercise tested the effectiveness of communication systems, quick reaction teams (QRTs), access control measures, medical evacuation protocols, and command-and-control mechanisms to ensure a prompt and coordinated response during emergencies.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have the primary responsibility for ensuring a safe, secure, and peaceful Shri Amarnath Yatra-2026. Such mock drills are being conducted at strategic locations across the districts in Kashmir valley to strengthen preparedness, enhance response capabilities, and ensure the safety and security of all pilgrims.
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