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Amarnath Yatra weather preparedness: How J&K administration is using tech to prevent 2022-like flash flood disasters

To counter erratic weather, J&K deploys 24x7 Doppler radars and 45 Mountain Rescue Teams along Baltal and Pahalgam routes for Amarnath Yatra 2026.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 11:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra weather preparedness: How J&K administration is using tech to prevent 2022-like flash flood disasters
Image Credit: Amarnath Yatra weather preparedness.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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