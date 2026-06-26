/Amarnath Yatra weather preparedness: How J&K administration is using tech to prevent 2022-like flash flood disasters

Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said "Monitoring is being carried out at the highest level. Every year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues regular weather advisories, which are promptly shared with all Yatra officers on duty. Doppler radars installed in Srinagar and Banihal are used to provide accurate weather forecasts, and based on these assessments, we decide whether the Yatra can proceed safely. This year, we are following the same protocol while making it even more efficient. Our officers are working round the clock in close coordination with the IMD, and we have been conducting regular preparedness exercises. Display boards along the Yatra route will also provide advance updates on weather conditions to keep pilgrims informed."