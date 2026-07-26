/Amarnath Yatra Update: Pahalgam route closed due to landslides; Baltal path open

The Amarnathji Yatra will now run only through the Baltal route after officials closed the Pahalgam path due to rain damage. Authorities said repair work is needed after landslides and road damage. Pilgrims have been advised to follow the Baltal route as arrangements are in place to ensure safe and smooth travel during the yatra period.
The administration has stopped movement on the Pahalgam route after heavy rainfall caused damage to roads and tracks. Landslides and safety risks forced officials to take this step. The route will stay closed until repair work is completed and the path is declared safe for pilgrims.
The yatra will continue through the Baltal axis. Officials said facilities and safety measures have been arranged for pilgrims using this route. The aim is to keep the pilgrimage running without major disruption.
“Due to the recent rains, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to be carried out on the Pahalgam Axis of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The Yatra shall continue through the Baltal Axis for which adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth and safe pilgrimage,” Garg said.
Authorities have asked pilgrims and all stakeholders to follow official advisories. They have been told to cooperate with the administration and follow safety instructions during the yatra.
The Pahalgam route is one of the traditional paths to the Amarnath cave shrine. It is longer but easier compared to Baltal. However, it often faces weather issues like landslides and road damage during heavy rains.
Security has been tightened in Anantnag after a recent attack. On 22 July 2026, Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who was on yatra duty, was shot by a gunman near Lal Chowk. The attacker is still not caught and search operations are ongoing.
Officials said repair work on the Pahalgam route will continue. The route will reopen only after it is safe for yatris. Till then, pilgrims will have to use the Baltal route for the Amarnath Yatra.
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