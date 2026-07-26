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Amarnath Yatra Update: Pahalgam route closed due to landslides; Baltal path open

Amarnath Yatra will run only through the Baltal route after authorities closed the Pahalgam axis due to rain damage and repair work. Check latest update and route details.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra Update: Pahalgam route closed due to landslides; Baltal path open
Image Credit: ANI. Security Personnel Guard Amarnath Yatra Welcome Point in Ramban.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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