Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Amarnath Yatra begins after brief delay; Over 10,000 pilgrims begin trek from Baltal and Pahalgam

Amarnath Yatra begins after brief delay; Over 10,000 pilgrims begin trek from Baltal and Pahalgam

The first batch of nearly 10,000 pilgrims, chanting 'Bam Bam Bhole', set off for the sacred cave with unwavering devotion. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 09:21 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra begins after brief delay; Over 10,000 pilgrims begin trek from Baltal and Pahalgam
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Can China’s new Ethnic Unity Law reach critics living overseas? Case of Tibetan supporter adds to fears
China Ethnic Unity Law38 min ago
2
Japan42 min ago
3
Samit Dravid1 hr ago
4
WhatsApp username feature1 hr ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago