/Amarnath Yatra begins after brief delay; Over 10,000 pilgrims begin trek from Baltal and Pahalgam

The annual Shri Amarnath Yatra commenced from the Baltal and Pahalgam axes after a brief delay due to inclement weather. Thousands of devotees chanted "Bam Bam Bhole" as they began climbing the challenging track leading to the holy cave. The Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Baltal base camp after a brief suspension due to rainfall and inclement weather. The first batch of nearly 10,000 pilgrims, chanting 'Bam Bam Bhole', set off for the sacred cave with unwavering devotion. Officials said that more than 10,000 pilgrims will proceed from Baltal for the darshan of the naturally formed Shivlingam and are expected to return to the base camp by this evening.