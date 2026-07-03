/Amarnath Yatra begins after brief delay; Over 10,000 pilgrims begin trek from Baltal and Pahalgam

The annual Shri Amarnath Yatra commenced from the Baltal and Pahalgam axes after a brief delay due to inclement weather. Thousands of devotees chanted "Bam Bam Bhole" as they began climbing the challenging track leading to the holy cave. The Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Baltal base camp after a brief suspension due to rainfall and inclement weather. The first batch of nearly 10,000 pilgrims, chanting 'Bam Bam Bhole', set off for the sacred cave with unwavering devotion. Officials said that more than 10,000 pilgrims will proceed from Baltal for the darshan of the naturally formed Shivlingam and are expected to return to the base camp by this evening.
Despite recent adverse weather and challenging trail conditions, neither the harsh elements nor the arduous 14-kilometre Baltal route appeared to dampen the pilgrims' enthusiasm. Many trekkers described a renewed sense of purpose as they braved the path, offering prayers and performing rituals en route in anticipation of the darshan of 'Baba Barfani.'
A pilgrim, Roopa Shani, said, "We have Lord Shiva's blessings. We will go to the holy cave despite the rain and cold." She also praised the authorities for the well-managed Yatra.
At every halt, chants and prayers echoed through the mountains, reflecting the unbroken spirit of the pilgrims. Every devotee was seen enthusiastically making their way toward the holy cave. Among them were several pilgrims undertaking the Yatra in extraordinary ways. One devotee from Uttar Pradesh reached Baltal on foot after walking for 55 days to undertake the pilgrimage.
Pilgrim Dinesh Sharma, who also arrived on foot, said, "I wished for peace to return to Kashmir and for this paradise to come back to life."
Another devotee was seen climbing the difficult terrain while performing Dandwat Pranam, vowing to continue the entire journey to the holy cave in the same manner.
Mansha Kumar said, "I had made a wish, and for its fulfillment, I decided to undertake this journey while performing Dandwat Pranam. I will continue this way until I reach the holy cave."
Yatra authorities and security agencies maintained heightened vigilance along the route to ensure the safety of pilgrims and the smooth movement of the Yatra. Officials said that all necessary preparations are in place. In case of any disruption caused by bad weather, teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and mountain rescue units remain on alert to handle any emergency.
Rahul Yadav, Nodal Officer for the Baltal Axis, said, "All the preparations have been completed and are in place. We had temporarily suspended the Yatra due to rain. After assessing the track conditions, we allowed the Yatra to resume. SDRF, NDRF, and mountain rescue teams have been kept on high alert to deal with any situation."
At the same time, authorities have permitted nearly 10,000 pilgrims to proceed via the traditional Pahalgam route. Pilgrims travelling from Pahalgam undertake a longer trek of about 42 kilometres and are expected to complete the pilgrimage and return to the base camp by tomorrow or the following day, officials said.
The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), in coordination with the local administration and security forces, has been closely monitoring weather forecasts and trail conditions. Contingency arrangements, including medical teams, emergency shelters, and rescue squads, remain in place to respond promptly to any weather-related or health emergencies.
The annual pilgrimage, one of the highlights of the Kashmir summer season, combines immense physical endurance with deep spiritual devotion. This year's strong turnout of pilgrims reflects their unwavering determination to undertake the sacred darshan despite challenging weather and difficult trekking conditions.
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