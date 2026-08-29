Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Amarnath yatra concludes in festive glory on Raksha Bandhan eve

Amarnath yatra concludes in festive glory on Raksha Bandhan eve

The 57-day Amarnath Yatra concluded peacefully on Raksha Bandhan after 4.80 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the holy cave, with final rituals performed by the head priest amid prayers for global peace and prosperity.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 09:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
Amarnath yatra concludes in festive glory on Raksha Bandhan eve
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
UP T20 League: Kashi Rudras' Abhishek Goswami suspended, two players fined for code breaches
2
3
4
5