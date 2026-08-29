/Amarnath yatra concludes in festive glory on Raksha Bandhan eve

On the auspicious eve of Raksha Bandhan, the sacred 57-day annual pilgrimage to the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji reached its spiritual culmination, marking one of the longest yatras in recent years. A total of 4.80 lakh devotees paid their heartfelt obeisance at the ice lingam shrine nestled high in the Himalayas, bringing the season of intense devotion to a peaceful and successful close.
Although severe weather conditions had forced a near-fortnight halt in the final phase of the pilgrimage, the head priest and a group of dedicated sadhus pressed forward. Carrying the revered holy mace, they completed the arduous three-day trek along the traditional Pahalgam route to reach the sacred cave. There, under the stewardship of Mahant Deependra Giri, custodian of the holy mace, the final elaborate pooja was performed. The rituals concluded with solemn prayers seeking peace and prosperity for the entire world, offered at Lord Shiva’s mountain abode on this sacred day.
According to age-old tradition, it was on the Purnima of the Sawan month, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan, that Lord Shiva completed the “Amar Katha”—the immortal discourse he had been narrating to Mother Parvati. Ever since, the Amarnath Yatra has traditionally drawn to a close on the eve of this festival, inextricably linking the Himalayan pilgrimage with the broader celebration of familial bonds and divine grace.
Acharya Pandit Ravi Pachauri said, “In this very month, Lord Shiva told the immortal story to Parvati here in the land of Amarnath. That tale took place in this Shravana month itself and was completed on this very day. For this reason, the doors of Baba Amarnath are closed on this Purnimasi; this is the main reason for it.” He added, “The Yatra went fine, and the arrangements made by the administration and governance were good. In the beginning, a lot of people came—a crowd gathered because so many people were not expected right at the start. More people came than anticipated, so a bit of mismanagement happened because of that. Otherwise, the journey went fine. As for the natural weather deterioration, neither you nor we can do anything about that; those are arrangements from above.” Acharya added, “There is a lot of improvement in the atmosphere in Kashmir—quite a lot of improvement. There has been brotherhood since before, there is peace among everyone, happiness and peace. Things are going well, all people are living nicely, and we only hope that our work continues smoothly in the future.”
The spirit of Sawan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan spilled far beyond the high-altitude cave. Across the Kashmir Valley, temples came alive with fervent celebrations. From early morning, long queues of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindu devotees from other states formed outside multiple shrines. Devotees offered prayers, tied Rakhis in the presence of the divine, and filled the air with chants and the fragrance of incense, transforming the Valley’s sacred spaces into vibrant centers of faith and community.
Devotee Dipender Singh Chauhan said, “Today is the festival of Raksha Bandhan, and on this day, we had the darshan of our Jagadguru Shankaracharya Ji and Bholenath Ji. We are very happy and fortunate. On Raksha Bandhan, every sister ties a Rakhi to her brother so that he protects her. To the sisters who are away from their brothers and the brothers who are away from their sisters today, I extend my best wishes that they keep this relationship connected even from afar and stay in touch with each other.” Adding to that, he said, “The atmosphere in Kashmir is very good, and seeing the pilgrims who have come in such large numbers today makes it feel even better. The conditions in Kashmir are very good. May such conditions continue to remain good, and may the entire country stay happy and prosperous. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”
Devotee Nisha said, “The situation here is very good. It feels good—it doesn't even feel like we are in Kashmir, it’s so nice. It feels very peaceful here. I wish everyone stays well and happy, and that pilgrimages like this keep happening every year with continued success.”
Following the final rites at the holy cave, the head priest, accompanied by the holy mace, will perform a special pooja at the Shiva temple in Pahalgam, situated on the banks of the Lidder River. There, the sacred mace will be ceremonially bathed before being safely returned to the Dashnami Akhada Shiva temple, where it will remain under security until the next year’s pilgrimage begins.
This year’s yatra stood out for its extended 57-day duration. Despite one tragic terror incident in which a head constable on Amarnath Yatra duty was killed, the pilgrimage remained largely peaceful. Heightened security measures, prompted by specific terror inputs, saw a multi-tiered security and surveillance grid put in place. Nearly one lakh troops were deployed along the entire stretch from Jammu to the holy cave—covering both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes—ensuring the safety of lakhs of pilgrims.
The smooth and secure conclusion of the yatra, which successfully facilitated darshan for 4.80 lakh devotees, is widely regarded as a significant achievement for the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and the multiple security agencies that worked in coordination to protect the sacred journey.
From the high mountains of the Amarnath cave to the thronged temples of the Kashmir Valley, the eve of Raksha Bandhan thus became a powerful testament to enduring faith, communal harmony, and the triumph of devotion over adversity.
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