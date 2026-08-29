/Amarnath yatra concludes in festive glory on Raksha Bandhan eve

Acharya Pandit Ravi Pachauri said, “In this very month, Lord Shiva told the immortal story to Parvati here in the land of Amarnath. That tale took place in this Shravana month itself and was completed on this very day. For this reason, the doors of Baba Amarnath are closed on this Purnimasi; this is the main reason for it.” He added, “The Yatra went fine, and the arrangements made by the administration and governance were good. In the beginning, a lot of people came—a crowd gathered because so many people were not expected right at the start. More people came than anticipated, so a bit of mismanagement happened because of that. Otherwise, the journey went fine. As for the natural weather deterioration, neither you nor we can do anything about that; those are arrangements from above.” Acharya added, “There is a lot of improvement in the atmosphere in Kashmir—quite a lot of improvement. There has been brotherhood since before, there is peace among everyone, happiness and peace. Things are going well, all people are living nicely, and we only hope that our work continues smoothly in the future.”