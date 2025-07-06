Amarnath Yatra Day 4: 7,000 Pilgrims Depart From Jammu, Over 48,000 Devotees Have Paid Obeisance

Amid stringent security arrangements and multi-layered protection, a batch of approximately 7,000 pilgrims departed from the Jammu base camp on the fourth day of the Amarnath Yatra, heading towards the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir. This follows a significant turnout, with around 48,000 devotees having already paid obeisance at the Amarnath Cave Shrine in the first four days of the pilgrimage.

According to official data, 21,109 pilgrims visited the shrine on Saturday, July 5. This included 16,159 males, 3,921 females, 226 children, 250 sadhus, 29 sadhvis, 3 transgender devotees, and 521 security personnel. This brings the cumulative total to 48,972 yatris since the commencement of the Yatra.

Meanwhile, the fifth batch comprising 7,000 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu early Sunday and proceeded towards the twin base camps of Baltal in Ganderbal and Nunwan in Pahalgam, Anantnag, under tight security.

As per the details, the convoy departed in 312 vehicles, including 136 buses, 70 medium motor vehicles, and 106 light motor vehicles.

The group consisted of 6,196 males, 1,427 females, 24 children, 247 sadhus, 84 sadhvis, and 1 transgender pilgrim. Of them, 3,753 pilgrims opted for the Baltal route, while 4,226 proceeded via Pahalgam.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and the Jammu and Kashmir administration have ensured extensive arrangements, including medical aid, accommodation, langar services, and security surveillance to facilitate a smooth and secure pilgrimage.

The Yatra, which began on July 3 and is set to conclude on August 9, involves a challenging trek to the Amarnath Cave at an altitude of 3,888 meters, where devotees worship the naturally formed ice Shiva Lingam. Pilgrims are advised to carry RFID cards, compulsory health certificates, and prepare for high-altitude conditions with proper hydration and fitness.