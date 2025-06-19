Amarnath Yatra: Facial Recognition System Flags First Suspect, Alleged OGW Detained Langanbal

In view of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, the Anantnag Police has enhanced security measures to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage. As part of these initiatives, high-resolution Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras have been installed at multiple locations along the Pahalgam-to-cave route, including Langanbal Naka — a key checkpoint on the Yatra path.

Today, during routine surveillance using the newly installed FRS, the system successfully flagged a suspicious individual whose facial data matched entries in the security database. Upon immediate verification and investigation, the individual was identified as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) affiliated with a terrorist outfit, according to a statement by Anantnag Police on X.

The suspect was promptly taken into custody, and a detailed investigation is currently underway to ascertain his links and any potential threats. This successful identification and detention underscore the effectiveness of the Facial Recognition System in preemptive threat detection and maintaining public safety.

The FRS, part of the enhanced security framework for the Yatra, has been deployed along the Pahalgam route and other paths leading to the holy cave. The system provides real-time alerts — including a hooter at the surveillance center — to identify blacklisted individuals, such as active terrorists and suspected OGWs, by analyzing facial features against a secure database.

This technology-driven approach is aimed at ensuring a secure pilgrimage by deterring potential threats and strengthening surveillance across the Yatra corridors.

The operation highlights the Anantnag Police’s broader efforts to leverage technology for public safety during high-profile events like the Amarnath Yatra, especially amid heightened security concerns in the region.