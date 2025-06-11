Amarnath Yatra: First Prayer Held At Holy Cave; LG Manoj Sinha In Attendance

The Pratham Puja or first prayer marking the ceremonial commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra, was held on Wednesday. It is typically performed on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima to invoke Lord Shiva’s blessings for a safe, smooth, and successful pilgrimage. This year Pratham Puja of Amarnath Yatra was held today on June 11, 2025, coinciding with Jyeshtha Purnima.

The ceremony was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board (SASB). The Lt. Governor performed the puja, seeking blessings from Baba Amarnath ji (Lord Shiva) for the good health, progress, and well-being of all people of the globe.

Puja at the Amarnath Cave Shrine ceremony involved the chanting of Vedic mantras and shlokas dedicated to Lord Shiva to invoke divine blessings for the pilgrimage’s success. Additional rituals performed on the same day include Bhoomi Puja, Navagraha Puja, Chhari Puja, and Dhwajarohan, with prasad distributed among devotees afterwards.

The Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board has made provisions for devotees to participate virtually through virtual puja, virtual hawan, and online prasad booking, accessible via the official SASB website jksasb.nic.in. Morning and evening aarti sessions are also telecast live for devotees.

The Amarnath Yatra, including the Pratham Puja, is a symbol of communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, with people from various communities, including local Muslims, assisting pilgrims in reaching the shrine. The ritual underscores the ancient traditions of the region, with the SASB ensuring that the yatra is conducted smoothly. The Pratham Puja is a cherished event for millions of devotees worldwide, for whom the pilgrimage is a lifelong aspiration.

This holy cave, situated at an altitude of 3,888 meters in the Kashmir Himalayas, had a naturally formed ice lingam. The 2025 Amarnath Yatra will be of 38 days, starting on July 3, and will end on August 9 on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

Around 3.5 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves for this year's Yatra till now. The SASB has enhanced facilities, including infrastructure, security, medical aid, and RFID tracking for pilgrims. Pilgrims must register in advance, carry Aadhaar details for RFID cards, and obtain a Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued on or after April 8, 2025.

Given recent security concerns in the region, extensive arrangements, including the deployment of 581 additional security battalions are in place to ensure pilgrim safety.