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  • /Amarnath Yatra: J&K Police arrest key Pakistani terror facilitator Haji Latif in major breakthrough

Amarnath Yatra: J&K Police arrest key Pakistani terror facilitator Haji Latif in major breakthrough

Haji Latif had remained in contact with Pakistan-based terrorists and their handlers for several years. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra: J&K Police arrest key Pakistani terror facilitator Haji Latif in major breakthrough
Image Credit: ANI/Zee

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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