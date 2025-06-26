Amarnath Yatra On High Alert: Pilgrims Limited To Security Convoys After Pahalgam Attack

Significant changes have been made to the way the Amarnath Yatra is being conducted this year after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

To ensure the safety of pilgrims, for the first time in the history of the Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir government has mandated that all pilgrims, including those traveling privately, must join designated security convoys. Authorities have also banned night travel and set a cut-off time for reaching base or transit camps. Additionally, security forces deployment has been doubled compared to previous years and several new measures have been taken to ensure a safe pilgrimage.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has appealed to all the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra to travel only with designated security convoys from Lakhanpur to Jammu and onward to the base camps at Pahalgam and Baltal.

“I request all the pilgrims, including those coming in private vehicles, that when the pilgrims leave along the convoy from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, all should leave together. It will make it very easy for the pilgrims as well as the security forces. It will save them a lot of time as well,” he said.

Sinha noted a 10.19% decrease in this year's Amarnath yatra registrations compared to the previous year after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. However, he expressed optimism that numbers would rise as public confidence returns.

“Before the Pahalgam attack, registration was in full swing. But there has been a slight decline in registrations after that. If we compare it to last year's registration, it came down by around 10.19 percent, but registrations have increased again. We have already asked the people registered earlier for confirmation. Before April 22, around 236,000 people had registered for the Yatra, but we are getting a lot of queries, so I am hopeful that a good number of people will turn up,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha noted that only about 8% of pilgrims typically use helicopters, so the suspension is not expected to significantly impact the overall pilgrimage experience.

Sinha said, “About the helicopter service, there have been many mishaps at various places and security is also a major reason. After many deliberations, we have come to this decision. I think around 8 percent of people choose helicopter services for the Yatra and it won't have much impact on the Yatra.”

A multi-layer, three-tier security system has been established, involving the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other security agencies. A total of 581 CAPF companies have been deployed to safeguard pilgrims. Amarnath Yatra has been upgraded with all the Hi-Tech gadgetry and AI-based facial recognition systems are introduced first time this year.

For the first time ever, the data of active terrorist and OGWs and other blacklisted peoples has been fed in the system. Every pilgrim will be given RFID tags for real-time pilgrim tracking which is mandatory for their movement. High-resolution CCTV cameras and drones are placed for continuous surveillance with control rooms at base camps. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and bomb disposal squads are stationed at every strategic point.

Additionally, the government has also announced that both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes will be “No Flying Zones” from July 1 to August 10, except for authorized security or emergency aircraft. Anti-drone technology has been deployed to counter unauthorized aerial threats, and the Army and CRPF are dominating high-altitude areas to prevent terrorist infiltration. For the first time, helicopter services to the holy cave have been suspended due to safety and security concerns following the April 22 attack.