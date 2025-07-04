Amarnath Yatra: Over 12,000 Have Darshan On Day 1 Amidst Heightened Security

Another batch of 6,411 pilgrims left Jammu on Friday for Kashmir amid tight security arrangements to perform pilgrimage to the Amarnath Shrine.

The officials said that 12,300 yatris had ‘darshan’ inside the holy cave shrine on Thursday, the first day of the 38-day-long Amarnath Yatra.

“Another batch of 6411 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatra Niwas in the morning in two escorted convoys of 291 vehicles for the Valley. Of these, 2789 are going to Baltal base camp while 3,622 pilgrims are going to Nunwan (Pahalgam base camp)," officials said.

Amid slogans of ‘Bum Bum Bhole’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’, enthusiastic Yatris performed the pilgrimage on Thursday. Yatris said that they were not deterred by either Pakistan or its mercenary agents and that they were here to respond to the divine call of Lord Shiva, under whose protection and blessings they decided to perform the Yatra.

Authorities have left no stone unturned in providing a multi-tier cover to this year’s Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them on the basis of faith in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police.

All the transit camps en route to the two base camps and the entire route from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to the cave shrine are secured by the security forces.

Locals have extended complete cooperation to this year’s Amarnath Yatra as they have always done in the past.

To send out a powerful signal that Kashmiris were deeply shocked by the Pahalgam terror attack, locals were the first to welcome the first batch of Yatris with garlands and placards as the pilgrims crossed the Navyug Tunnel to enter the Valley at Qazigund.

This year, the Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route. Those using the Pahalgam route have to pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot.

This trek takes a pilgrim four days to reach the cave shrine. Those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after performing the Yatra.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Shri Amarnath ji Yatra is one of the holiest religious pilgrimages for the devotees, as legend says Lord Shiva narrated the secrets of eternal life and immortality to Mata Parvati inside this cave. Two pigeons accidentally happened to be inside the cave when the eternal secrets were being narrated by Lord Shiva. Traditionally, even to this day, a pair of mountain pigeons flies out of the cave shrine when the annual Yatra begins.