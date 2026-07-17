Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Amarnath Yatra: Over 3.5 lakh pilgrims offer prayers in first 15 days; LG Sinha reviews camp security

Amarnath Yatra: Over 3.5 lakh pilgrims offer prayers in first 15 days; LG Sinha reviews camp security

LG Manoj Sinha personally visited the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam—one of the two primary assembly points for the pilgrimage, alongside Baltal—to conduct an on-ground inspection of facilities.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:54 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra: Over 3.5 lakh pilgrims offer prayers in first 15 days; LG Sinha reviews camp security
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Amarnath Yatra: Over 3.5 lakh pilgrims offer prayers in first 15 days; LG Sinha reviews camp security
Jammu and Kashmir2 min ago
2
Jammu and Kashmir13 min ago
3
Maharashtra20 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202631 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202631 min ago