/Amarnath Yatra: Over 3.5 lakh pilgrims offer prayers in first 15 days; LG Sinha reviews camp security

The yatra, which commenced on July 3, 2026, has been marked by exceptional coordination, robust security, and seamless facilitation, ensuring a peaceful and spiritually fulfilling experience for all pilgrims.More than 3.5 lakh devotees have successfully offered prayers at the sacred Amarnath cave shrine during the first 15 days of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha announced on Friday.
LG Sinha personally visited the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam—one of the two primary assembly points for the pilgrimage, alongside Baltal—to conduct an on-ground inspection of facilities. He also chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the J&K administration, security forces, and various line departments to assess and refine ongoing arrangements.
During the inspection, the Lieutenant Governor reviewed critical infrastructure, including drinking water supply, uninterrupted electricity, telecom connectivity, accommodation and langar (community kitchen) facilities, as well as medical support and sanitation services. He directed all departments to operate in "mission mode" to maintain the highest standards of safety, comfort, and convenience for the remainder of the yatra.
“By the grace of Baba Amarnath, the yatra is proceeding peacefully and smoothly,” LG Sinha said. He added, “The coordinated efforts of the administration, J&K Police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces, and other agencies have strengthened arrangements, ensuring the safety and comfort of every pilgrim.”
He added, “This pilgrimage is not just a spiritual journey; it also provides a significant boost to the local economy. It benefits transport operators, hoteliers, pony owners, laborers, and service providers across the region.”
Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, LG Sinha urged pilgrims to purchase locally made products to support the artisans, traders, and entrepreneurs of Jammu and Kashmir.
He also expressed his gratitude to the local residents and service providers for their enthusiastic support, assuring that the administration would maintain high-level coordination to ensure the successful conclusion of the pilgrimage.
The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra remains one of the most significant religious events in India, drawing lakhs of devotees annually to the Kashmir Valley. Beyond its spiritual importance, the yatra serves as a vital economic engine, providing seasonal livelihoods to thousands of local families.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.