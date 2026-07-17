/Amarnath Yatra: Over 3.5 lakh pilgrims offer prayers in first 15 days; LG Sinha reviews camp security

The yatra, which commenced on July 3, 2026, has been marked by exceptional coordination, robust security, and seamless facilitation, ensuring a peaceful and spiritually fulfilling experience for all pilgrims.More than 3.5 lakh devotees have successfully offered prayers at the sacred Amarnath cave shrine during the first 15 days of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha announced on Friday.