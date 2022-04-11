हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra: Registration begins from April 11

Devotees can get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra that is scheduled to start on June 30. The information and broadcasting ministry will convene a meeting on Monday in Srinagar to publicise the pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine in south Kashmir.

Amarnath Yatra: Registration begins from April 11
Amanath Yatra will start on June 30.

Devotees can get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra that is scheduled to start on June 30. The information and broadcasting ministry will convene a meeting on Monday in Srinagar to publicise the pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine in south Kashmir.

The 43-day yatra to the cave shrine at a height of 3,880 metres is resuming after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will end on August 11.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra along with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board Nitishwar Kumar and senior government officials will attend the meeting.

"Deliberations will be carried out to amplify information around the yatra this year which will be useful for the prospective yatrees. Publicity activities will be planned by various media units of the ministry in conjuncture with the J-K administration throughout the period of the pilgrimage," the ministry said in a statement.

The annual pilgrimage to the shrine was cancelled midway in 2019 ahead of abrogation of Article 370 in August that year, while only a symbolic yatra was observed during the past two years due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amarnath Yatraamarnath yatra registrationamarnath yatra registration begings
Next
Story

Gurugram: Cow smugglers throw cows from running vehicle, fire on gau-rakshaks

Must Watch

PT6M37S

Pakistan Superfast: 'Freedom fight resumes' - Imran Khan