Amarnath Yatra Routes Declared, ‘No Flying Zone' For Pahalgam, Baltal From July 1

New Delhi: The annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu & Kashmir is set for July 3 to August 9, 2025. The Jammu & Kashmir administration has designated both main routes—Pahalgam (46 km) and Baltal (14 km, shorter) as “No Flying Zones” starting July 1, 2025, to enhance security.

This decision, driven by the Ministry of Home Affairs, bans all aerial activities, including drones, helicopters, and other aircraft, along the entire pilgrimage corridor to prevent potential security risks, such as drone-based threats or unauthorized surveillance.

The directive was issued following consultations with security agencies like the Jammu & Kashmir Police, CRPF, BSF, and the Indian Army, who will enforce the restriction.

The Civil Aviation Authority and local administration will ensure compliance, with exceptions only for emergencies or operations explicitly authorized by the government. This measure aligns with heightened security protocols due to the region’s sensitivity and past incidents of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The routes will be monitored by security forces, including FRS, RFID tags, and CCTV, to track pilgrim movement and ensure safety. The move is to ensure foolproof security for pilgrims for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The security directive would be applicable from July 01 to August 10.

It is to mention here that Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan is chairing a high-level security meet here today to review security arrangements for the Yatra.

As many as 581 additional security companies of the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) are being deployed for the pilgrimage.