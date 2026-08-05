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Amarnath Yatra suspended amid security alert in J&K: What pilgrims need to know

Amarnath Yatra has been suspended due to a security alert in Kashmir. Check the latest travel update, convoy restrictions, Baltal route status and what pilgrims should do.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra suspended amid security alert in J&K: What pilgrims need to know
Image Credit: IASN. aerial view of the Baltal base camp where pilgrims halt overnight before proceeding to the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine.

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