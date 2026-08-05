/Amarnath Yatra suspended amid security alert in J&K: What pilgrims need to know

Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended as security has been tightened across Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have stopped pilgrim convoys heading towards the Kashmir Valley and vehicles returning to Jammu. Pilgrims already at the Baltal base camp have been allowed to continue their journey. Officials have asked travellers to follow the latest advisories before making travel plans.
Authorities have announced temporary restrictions as part of security arrangements. Pilgrims should keep these updates in mind before travelling.
Security has been heightened as a precautionary measure on the 7th anniversary of the revocation of Article 370. Authorities have also restricted public gatherings and denied permission for political rallies to maintain law and order.
On August 5, 2019, the Government of India revoked the special autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcated the state into two centrally administered Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The Peoples Democratic Party announced plans to hold peaceful protests across different districts. The party demanded the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, the release of political prisoners and also called for a symbolic 15-minute blackout.
Security forces were deployed outside the PDP headquarters in Srinagar to prevent unauthorised gatherings. Senior leaders, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, were restricted from taking part in public protests.
Travellers should check official updates before starting their journey. Those planning to visit the shrine should follow the latest security instructions and avoid travelling until convoy movement resumes. Officials have advised pilgrims and residents to cooperate with security agencies and follow local advisories.
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