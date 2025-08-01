Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2939770https://zeenews.india.com/india/amarnath-yatra-suspended-for-2nd-consecutive-day-due-to-inclement-weather-2939770.html
NewsIndia
AMARNATH YATRA

Amarnath Yatra Suspended For 2nd Consecutive Day Due To Inclement Weather

Amarnath Yatra remained suspended from the Jammu base camp for the second consecutive day on Friday due to rainfall.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amarnath Yatra Suspended For 2nd Consecutive Day Due To Inclement WeatherPilgrims en route to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath during the annual pilgrimage (Photo: IANS)

Amarnath Yatra remained suspended from the Jammu base camp for the second consecutive day on Friday due to rainfall.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK